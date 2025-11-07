Fairport's Main Street and sidewalks are open again

Main Street in the village of Fairport reopened this afternoon after a six-month construction project to repair the culvert over Thomas Creek.

That was in addition to a streetscape project, which included the installation of new sidewalks and landscaping.

"So not only did we have the road being closed, but then we also had construction vehicles tearing up sidewalks from starting in April, and they're just in their completion stage as well," said Doug Sharp, president of the Fairport Perinton Merchants Association.

He said it's a relief to see the construction vehicles leave the village.

"It's like, hey, there's no flashing lights! And wow, it will really help having traffic flow again coming through the village," Sharp said.

Sharp said sales remained fairly steady for his business, RV&E Bike and Skate, during the construction period. But other nearby merchants struggled.

"They're just so, so in this anticipation to see that road reopen," he said.

Sharp said the loss in foot and vehicle traffic will be worth it in the long run.

"It's maintenance that's necessary," he said. "Our sidewalks have not been changed or updated in over 50 years."

To celebrate the reopening, several shops and restaurants are offering special promotions and treats throughout the day.