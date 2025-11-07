© 2025 WXXI News
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

As flights across U.S. are scaled back, it's pretty normal at ROC — for now, anyway

WXXI News | By Beth Adams
Published November 7, 2025 at 10:35 AM EST
Signs at the Frederick Douglass Greater Rochester International Airport.
Max Schulte
/
WXXI News
Signs at the Frederick Douglass Greater Rochester International Airport.

The Federal Aviation Administration's order to scale back airline flights nationwide because of the government shutdown started Friday.

Hundreds of flights have been cut at major U.S. airports as part of the FAA's effort to phase in 10% reductions because of the government shutdown, according to The Associated Press.

The FAA said its goal is to ease pressure on unpaid air traffic controllers.

As airline passengers across the country brace for delays and cancellations, it's not yet clear to what extent this will affect travelers coming in and out of Rochester's airport.

"I'm hoping that it's very nominal, or a small amount, out of Rochester," said Andy Moore, director of the Frederick Douglass Greater Rochester International Airport. "But no airport knows what that is gonna be right now."

As of Friday morning, the vast majority of Rochester's arriving and departing flights appeared to be on schedule.

Moore said the air traffic control towers at the Rochester airport were sufficiently staffed.
Local News
Beth Adams
Beth Adams joined WXXI as host of Morning Edition in 2012 after a more than two-decade radio career. She was the longtime host of the WHAM Morning News in Rochester. Her career also took her from radio stations in Elmira, New York, to Miami, Florida.
See stories by Beth Adams