As flights across U.S. are scaled back, it's pretty normal at ROC — for now, anyway

The Federal Aviation Administration's order to scale back airline flights nationwide because of the government shutdown started Friday.

Hundreds of flights have been cut at major U.S. airports as part of the FAA's effort to phase in 10% reductions because of the government shutdown, according to The Associated Press.

The FAA said its goal is to ease pressure on unpaid air traffic controllers.

As airline passengers across the country brace for delays and cancellations, it's not yet clear to what extent this will affect travelers coming in and out of Rochester's airport.

"I'm hoping that it's very nominal, or a small amount, out of Rochester," said Andy Moore, director of the Frederick Douglass Greater Rochester International Airport. "But no airport knows what that is gonna be right now."

As of Friday morning, the vast majority of Rochester's arriving and departing flights appeared to be on schedule.

Moore said the air traffic control towers at the Rochester airport were sufficiently staffed.