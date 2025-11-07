© 2025 WXXI News
Connections

What happened to environmental justice in the White House?

WXXI News | By Evan Dawson,
Megan MackJulie Williams
Published November 7, 2025 at 9:27 AM EST
This is a tree by a pond
Jasmin Singer
/
Jasmin Singer
When you think of environmental justice, tree canopy disparities might not be the first thing that comes to mind. But the distribution of trees is far from equal.

12:00: What happened to environmental justice in the White House?

1:00: Actress Mimi Kennedy reflects on her Rochester roots

The Trump administration ended the White House Department of Environmental Justice, which was launched under the Biden administration. The new administration said that the concept of “environmental justice” falls under the umbrella of DEI initiatives, which it seeks to abolish. The former chief environmental justice officer for the Biden White House is in Rochester on Friday. We’re joined by Jalonne White-Newsome to discuss her views on what environmental justice is — and is not — and why she still thinks it matters. In studio:

  • Jalonne White-Newsome, Ph.D., former federal chief environmental justice officer for the Biden White House
  • Katrina Korfmacher, Ph.D., faculty member in the UR Institute for Human Health and Environment

Then in our second hour, you may know her from her work on the CBS sitcom "Mom" and films like "Midnight in Paris," but you may not know that actress Mimi Kennedy got her start in Rochester. Kennedy is a Rochester native who performed with the Rochester Community Players (RCP) in Agatha Christie’s “Spider’s Web" when she was 12 years old. She'll be back in her hometown this weekend for an event marking 100 years of the RCP, but first, she joins us to discuss her path from home to Hollywood. Our guests:

  • Mimi Kennedy, actor, author, and activist 
  • Karen Olson, historian for the Rochester Community Players
  • Michael Krickmire, president of the Rochester Community Players

"Connections with Evan Dawson" is live streamed each day on the WXXI News YouTube channel. Watch here.
Connections
Evan Dawson
Evan Dawson is the host of "Connections with Evan Dawson." He joined WXXI in January 2014 after working at 13WHAM-TV, where he served as morning news anchor. He was hired as a reporter for 13WHAM-TV in 2003 before being promoted to anchor in 2007.
Megan Mack
Megan Mack is the executive producer of "Connections with Evan Dawson" and live/televised engagement programming.
Julie Williams
Julie Williams is an associate producer for "Connections with Evan Dawson." She started at WXXI in 2019 and has been working on Connections since 2022.
