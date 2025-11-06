Can books compete with the Internet?

WXXI News

Research shows young people are reading less — both in their English classes and for pleasure. According to a study from the University of Florida and University College London, daily reading for pleasure among kids is down 40% over the last 20 years.

Experts point to an increase in screen time, overscheduling, and poor literacy education as some of the reasons.

So how can we get kids interested in reading again? We discuss it with our guests, and we preview the upcoming Rochester Children and Teens Book Festival.

