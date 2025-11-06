© 2025 WXXI News
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Connections
A smiling man with short dark hair wearing a blue button-down shirt and a grey blazer. He is holding a pair of eyeglasses. The word "Connections" appears on the left side of the photo in vertical letters.
Connections

Can books compete with the Internet?

By Evan Dawson,
Megan MackElissa OrlandoJulie Williams
Published November 6, 2025 at 5:33 PM EST
Four people wearing headphones sit at a table in a radio talk studio: a woman front left has long brown hair and is wearing a green sweatshirt, jeans and sneakers; a man front right has short dark hair and is wearing a white button-down shirt, jeans and sneakers; a woman back left has short brown hair and is wearing a purple shirt with a brown patterned scarf around her neck; a woman back right has long blonde hair and is wearing glasses, a beige puffy vest, blue button-down shirt and purple t-shirt.
1 of 2  — (foreground) Pamela Bailie, (background) Kathleen Blasi and Sarah Bonczyk with host Evan Dawson on "Connections"
(foreground) Pamela Bailie, (background) Kathleen Blasi and Sarah Bonczyk with host Evan Dawson on "Connections with Evan Dawson" on Thursday, November 6, 2025
Gary Pudup / WXXI News
A smiling woman with short, curly brown hair wears a green v-neck sweater.
2 of 2  — JULIE BERRY_233HR - Copy.JPG
Julie Berry
Provided
WXXI News

Research shows young people are reading less — both in their English classes and for pleasure. According to a study from the University of Florida and University College London, daily reading for pleasure among kids is down 40% over the last 20 years.

Experts point to an increase in screen time, overscheduling, and poor literacy education as some of the reasons.

So how can we get kids interested in reading again? We discuss it with our guests, and we preview the upcoming Rochester Children and Teens Book Festival.

Our guests:

Connections
Evan Dawson
Evan Dawson is the host of "Connections with Evan Dawson." He joined WXXI in January 2014 after working at 13WHAM-TV, where he served as morning news anchor. He was hired as a reporter for 13WHAM-TV in 2003 before being promoted to anchor in 2007.
See stories by Evan Dawson
Megan Mack
Megan Mack is the executive producer of "Connections with Evan Dawson" and live/televised engagement programming.
See stories by Megan Mack
Elissa Orlando
Elissa Orlando is a producer for “Connections with Evan Dawson.” She returns part-time to WXXI News after stepping back from a long career in public media and in translational science.
See stories by Elissa Orlando
Julie Williams
Julie Williams is an associate producer for "Connections with Evan Dawson." She started at WXXI in 2019 and has been working on Connections since 2022.
See stories by Julie Williams