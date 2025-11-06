Machine learning meets the campaign trail
1 of 2 — Kevin Spencer Beckford and Jeffrey Allan with host Evan Dawson on "Connections"
Kevin Spencer Beckford and Jeffrey Allan with host Evan Dawson on "Connections with Evan Dawson" on Thursday, November 6, 2025
Gary Pudup / WXXI News
2 of 2 — Timothy Kneeland
Timothy Kneeland
Provided
AI political videos are already here — as Pittsford residents saw over the last month. An anti-Democrats ad featured AI "actors” warning against losing the character of Pittsford if Democrats won the election.
So why not use real people? And how common will AI “actors” be in the future? What should be done about it?
Our guests:
- Jeffrey Allan, Ph.D., director of the Institute for Responsible Technology at Nazareth University
- Timothy Kneeland, Ph.D., professor and director of history, politics, and law at Nazareth University
- Kevin Spencer Beckford, managing partner of Finding Your Cup, LLC; operations executive; speaker; business turnaround strategist; and AI humanist