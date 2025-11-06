NY, other states settle with educational tech firm over data breach

Attorneys general from New York, Connecticut and California settled with an educational technology company over a data breach that exposed millions of students’ private information.

The breach in 2022 exposed the data of 1.7 million students in New York, 3 million in California and nearly 30,000 in Connecticut.

New York Attorney General Letitia James said Illuminate violated the trust of students, parents and teachers — and didn’t take basic steps to protect their data. An investigation for the company didn’t monitor for suspicious activity on its platform.

Under the terms of the settlement, Illuminate has to pay $5 million and strengthen its security protocols.