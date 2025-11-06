Food donation drive this weekend at Innovative Field to help those affected by SNAP funding delay 

A food donation drive will be held from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday at Innovative Field, with donated items going directly to Foodlink.

The food bank will distribute the products to food pantries and other nonprofit organizations that serve food-insecure individuals, especially those affected by the delay in SNAP benefits.

The drive is being sponsored by the Rochester Red Wings, County Executive Adam Bello, Mayor Malik Evans and Rep. Joe Morelle.

"We are providing an opportunity for Monroe County residents to help their neighbors in need, and support Foodlink, which is doing outstanding work during this crisis,” Bello said in a statement.

Julia Tedesco, president and CEO of Foodlink, said the delay in benefits is affecting more than 100,000 people locally, and it requires a community-wide response.

Those who wish to donate are asked to use the Oak Street entrance to Lot D, the parking lot just north of Innovative Field, where county and city staff and volunteers will assist them.

Donations that are of greatest use to Foodlink and its member agencies include nonperishable items such as canned tuna and chicken, peanut butter, canned fruit and vegetables, and whole grain pasta and grains. Baby care, personal hygiene and cleaning products are also welcome.

More information on the food donation drive and the SNAP program is available on the Monroe County website.