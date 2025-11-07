Veo e-scooter and e-bike use grew from last year

The number of trips taken by Veo bike- and scooter-share users was 33% higher this year compared to 2024, according to statistics released by the city of Rochester on Friday.

Users took more than 567,000 e-scooter and e-bike trips in 2025. And user survey results also released Friday show that 61% of those users do not own automobiles.

“More and more, we’re seeing people choose to move around our city in ways that are easy, fun and affordable,” Mayor Malik Evans said in a news release. “It’s helping folks get where they need to go and enjoy our neighborhoods along the way. This year’s record use shows that the program is delivering practical value for people while supporting a more connected, affordable Rochester.”

Veo will begin gathering up its fleet and putting it in storage in mid-December, according to the news release. Service is scheduled to resume in the spring.