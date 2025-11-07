Performers of all abilities find a home onstage with Artists Unlimited

When Anthony Vignare saw the Artists Unlimited production of “Peter Pan” as a young teen, he was in awe of the people literally soaring — in harnesses — across the stage.

“It was really cool, all the flying,” he said.

Not long after, those actors who caused his imagination to take flight would become his friends. While Anthony loved music, his family struggled to find an artistic outlet where his autism would be welcomed rather than seen as a barrier. They found a creative home in Artists Unlimited.

Founded in 2002 by Ed Schram, Artists Unlimited casts actors with a broad range of abilities — ranging from Down syndrome and blindness to autism and mobility challenges — to star in its high-energy, family-friendly musicals. They specialize in spotlighting actors with developmental disabilities who may otherwise not be considered for roles in musicals. The group also puts on free annual choral and dance concerts through their “Inspire” program.

For artistic director Carl Wager, who has directed shows for the group since 2004, high quality is a top priority. He introduces new elements gradually so as not to overwhelm the actors, but by opening night, each show has full production value: sets, costumes, wigs, make-up, props, lights and, in the case of “Peter Pan,” a full flying system led by internationally recognized Broadway flight choreographer Paul Rubin, who is now on the board of directors.

An average show cast is 70 actors, many of whom are Disney enthusiasts. Previous shows include “Mary Poppins,” “Shrek,” and “The Little Mermaid.” Next up is a new production of the first show the organization produced, “Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat,” running Nov. 7-15 at the Greece Central Performing Arts Center.

Natasha Kaiser / For CITY magazine Fallon Kane and Erica Wright practice choreography for Artists Unlimited’s “Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat.”

The show’s lead knows the musical well. Jordan Smith of Hilton, who is playing Joseph, debuted with the group in 2012 for their 10th anniversary staging of the Bible-inspired Andrew Lloyd Webber crowd-pleaser. He was plucked out of his high school music class by the choir teacher (Wager), who was impressed with Smith’s singing voice. Upon learning Smith was autistic, Wager encouraged him to consider Artists Unlimited and cast him as one of Joseph’s brothers.

More than a decade later, Smith describes Artists Unlimited as a “big happy extended family.” He remembers attending a rehearsal on the anniversary of his father’s death, and when he explained why he was feeling off that day, the cast immediately reacted.

“I found myself in the middle of one of the biggest group hugs I’d ever seen,” he said.

The group helped Smith discover a love for acting, and he went on to earn a bachelor’s degree in theater at SUNY Brockport, with plans to pursue film and voice acting opportunities.

Another Artists Unlimited actor who has branched out beyond the group is Race Eberhardt, the star of “Strait Undercover,” a feature-length action comedy filmed in Rochester and one of few movies led by an actor with Down syndrome.

MIKE MARTINEZ / Provided Race Eberhardt, left, takes direction from Gonyo, right, during filming of “Strait Undercover.”

For many members, though, Artists Unlimited remains their primary outlet for acting.

Now 25, Vignare works part-time in food service at Webster Thomas High School and enjoys playing flag football in his free time. But he has stuck with theater, his growth reflected through increasingly big roles.

“When I was a kid I used to get nervous,” he said, “but now that I’m an adult I don’t, really.”

Last season was his favorite role to date: playing LeFou in “Beauty and the Beast,” for which he especially enjoyed donning a ponytail wig and doing silly antics with Gaston. Coming up, he’ll be sharing the role of narrator in “Joseph.”

Anthony’s mother, Vickie Vignare, appreciates that the group also offers opportunities for family members and community members to contribute — each show is powered by up to 150 volunteers, most of whom don’t have disabilities, working behind the scenes and backstage. An ensemble of high school-aged volunteers perform onstage to provide support if needed during performances, without pulling audiences out of the world of the show.

Vickie has volunteered for years, including constructing costumes, helping with quick changes, and now co-leading the hair and make-up department. “Everybody feels like they belong here,” she said.

Consistency is helpful in any theater artist’s journey, but even more so when navigating disabilities, and finding rehearsal spaces in Rochester can be a challenge for theater makers. Thanks to ongoing fundraising efforts from the board, Artists Unlimited was able to secure a permanent rehearsal space in September — a renovated former dance studio at Studio 44 on Dewey Avenue.

In the future, the group dreams of having their own performance venue as well. Until then, they remain focused on what makes Artists Unlimited a home: one another.

Smith is grateful to the friends he’s made over the years, and the unwavering, selfless support the actors have for each other.

“It’s a type of love and support that seems to be very scarce in today’s world,” he said. “We’re just trying to change that.”

rocartistsunlimited.com