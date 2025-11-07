FAA flight cuts could impact travel to Buffalo Bills game in Miami

On Sunday, the Buffalo Bills will take on the Miami Dolphins at 1 p.m. in Miami. However, if you’re trying to get to the game, you may have to get there early or risk not getting there at all.

Starting Friday, the Federal Aviation Administration, or FAA, is requiring 40 airports to cut flights by 10 percent to cope with the ongoing government shutdown.

“I know a lot of Bills fans are heading down to Miami this weekend and worried about the situation, so hopefully they can all get there okay to cheer on the Bills Mafia," AAA Western and Central New York’s Elizabeth Carey said.

AAA Western and Central New York’s Elizabeth Carey says travelers should keep an eye on their flights and plan to arrive at airports significantly earlier than usual.

"Because, of course, Miami's a very large airport. A lot of people heading down there this weekend, so we do expect it to be a busy travel season, and really the best advice is to arrive early and try to be patient and just try to be aware of what's going on with your individual travel plans," said Carey.

Miami International Airport is one of the 40 impacted airports, while Buffalo is not. However, disruptions at major airports can cause a ripple effect across the system.

Lee Weitz, Buffalo Niagara International Airport’s Director of Aviation, told BTPM NPR Thursday that since most people have to take a connecting flight to get from Buffalo to Miami, travelers should keep an eye out for cancelations.

Carey recommends travelers get to the Buffalo airport two hours early, even for domestic flights.