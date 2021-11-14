-
ConnectionsThere are a number of factors that could lead to a possible eviction crisis. The pandemic has put many people out of work, and now additional federal…
As unemployment bonuses dry up and New York’s eviction moratorium ends, concern is mounting about a wave of people being thrown out of their homes. Some…
NEW YORK (AP) New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo acted constitutionally by temporarily banning evictions because of the coronavirus, a judge ruled Monday.U.S.…
Gov. Andrew Cuomo said Wednesday that he will sign the rent law reforms agreed to by the Democratic-led state Legislature.Cuomo was not involved in the…
ConnectionsIn the span of just six months, New York State has taken a serious look at rent control laws. Can they work for the entire state?Advocates want the state…
State lawmakers heard from Rochester-area tenants and advocates Friday in the latest in a series of Assembly hearings on housing rights.Advocates are…
A recent study by the nonpartisan Fiscal Policy Institute says nearly half of New York renters are “rent-burdened.”Ron Deutsch, the group’s executive…