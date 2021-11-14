-
After the city of Rochester released an advisory over the weekend about possible coronavirus exposure at a recent protest, activists said that some…
-
ConnectionsAssemblyman Demond Meeks was arrested during a protest against evictions in Rochester. The assemblyman says that in the middle of a pandemic, it is…
-
A New York State Assembly member from Rochester was arrested Friday night during a protest held trying to stop the eviction of a woman who lives in an…
-
Landlords in New York will not be allowed to evict their tenants for nonpayment of rent until the start of next year, Gov. Andrew Cuomo said Monday,…
-
As a potential eviction crisis looms in Rochester and its suburbs, a new program will provide tenants and landlords across Monroe County with legal and…
-
ConnectionsA new multi-agency effort aimed at helping local tenants facing eviction was announced Thursday morning. Legal experts say the pandemic has exacerbated…
-
ConnectionsThere are a number of factors that could lead to a possible eviction crisis. The pandemic has put many people out of work, and now additional federal…
-
Rochester residents threatened with eviction would be guaranteed free legal representation under a bill expected to pass City Council this month, as the…