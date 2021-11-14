rent cancellation

-
ConnectionsThere are a number of factors that could lead to a possible eviction crisis. The pandemic has put many people out of work, and now additional federal…
Democrats are renewing calls to cancel rent for tenants in New York ahead of an expected flood of eviction proceedings in housing court when the state’s…
NEW YORK (AP) New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo acted constitutionally by temporarily banning evictions because of the coronavirus, a judge ruled Monday.U.S.…
The Rochester City-Wide Tenant Union is calling on New York state and local governments to cancel rent and mortgages because of the current public health…