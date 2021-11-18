Emmarae SteinProduction assistant
Emmarae Stein is the production assistant for "Connections with Evan Dawson."
Emmarae comes to WXXI News as a graduate of the communications and history programs at Nazareth College.
Previously, she was the editor and co-owner of Floated Alternative Culture Magazine, a Rochester-based publication focusing on arts reporting.
Emmarae is also a freelance writer for CITY News, WXXI’s media partner.
