Connections

URMC and RRH doctors on the state of local emergency departments

Published December 1, 2022 at 2:10 PM EST
Rob Mayo, Keith Grams and Michael Kamali on "Connections."
Rob Mayo, Keith Grams and Michael Kamali appear on "Connections with Evan Dawson" on Thursday, December 1, 2022.
We're hearing from the local hospital systems about the challenges they are facing: high patient volumes; staffing issues; and the impact of flu, RSV, and COVID. We talk with hospital doctors and leaders about what they're seeing, and what they want to share with the community.

Our guests:

