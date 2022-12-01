URMC and RRH doctors on the state of local emergency departments
We're hearing from the local hospital systems about the challenges they are facing: high patient volumes; staffing issues; and the impact of flu, RSV, and COVID. We talk with hospital doctors and leaders about what they're seeing, and what they want to share with the community.
Our guests:
- Michael Kamali, M.D., chair of emergency medicine at the University of Rochester Medical Center
- Rob Mayo, M.D., chief medical officer for Rochester Regional Health
- Keith Grams, M.D., chair of emergency medicine at Rochester Regional Health