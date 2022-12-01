What you need to know about over-the-counter hearing aids
You can now buy hearing aids over the counter. The non-prescription devices are meant for adults with mild to moderate hearing loss. Who should pursue this option? How can you fit yourself for a hearing aid? When should you visit a professional?
Our guests help us answer these questions and more:
- Gregory Horton, Au.D., director of audiology at the Rochester Hearing and Speech Center
- Art Maurer, past president of the Rochester chapter of the Hearing Loss Association of America (HLAA)
- Jennifer Green-Wilson, Ed.D., assistant professor at SUNY Brockport