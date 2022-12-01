© 2022 WXXI News
Connections

What you need to know about over-the-counter hearing aids

Published December 1, 2022 at 2:10 PM EST
Gregory Horton and Art Maurer on "Connections."
Emmarae Stein
/
WXXI News
Gregory Horton and Art Maurer appear on "Connections with Evan Dawson" on Thursday, December 1, 2022.
You can now buy hearing aids over the counter. The non-prescription devices are meant for adults with mild to moderate hearing loss. Who should pursue this option? How can you fit yourself for a hearing aid? When should you visit a professional?

Our guests help us answer these questions and more:

  • Gregory Horton, Au.D., director of audiology at the Rochester Hearing and Speech Center
  • Art Maurer, past president of the Rochester chapter of the Hearing Loss Association of America (HLAA)
  • Jennifer Green-Wilson, Ed.D., assistant professor at SUNY Brockport
Evan Dawson
Evan Dawson is the host of "Connections with Evan Dawson." He joined WXXI in January 2014 after working at 13WHAM-TV, where he served as morning news anchor. He was hired as a reporter for 13WHAM-TV in 2003 before being promoted to anchor in 2007.
