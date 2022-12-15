© 2022 WXXI News
background_fid.jpg
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Connections_News_Highlight.jpg
Connections

Reviewing the year in the financial markets

By Evan Dawson,
Megan MackEmmarae Stein
Published December 15, 2022 at 1:30 PM EST
Chuck Wade and Rob Levine on "Connections"
Emmarae Stein
/
WXXI News
Chuck Wade and Rob Levine on "Connections with Evan Dawson" on December 15, 2022
Connections_News_Highlight.jpg

We review the year in the financial markets. There have been some significant swings. Meanwhile, the once-budding crypto industry appears to be on the brink of collapse.

Our guests talk about protecting your money and their outlook on 2023. Our guests:

Connections
Evan Dawson
Evan Dawson is the host of "Connections with Evan Dawson." He joined WXXI in January 2014 after working at 13WHAM-TV, where he served as morning news anchor. He was hired as a reporter for 13WHAM-TV in 2003 before being promoted to anchor in 2007.
See stories by Evan Dawson
Megan Mack
Megan Mack is the executive producer of "Connections with Evan Dawson" and live/televised engagement programming.
See stories by Megan Mack
Emmarae Stein
Emmarae Stein is the production assistant for "Connections with Evan Dawson."
See stories by Emmarae Stein