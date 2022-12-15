Reviewing the year in the financial markets
We review the year in the financial markets. There have been some significant swings. Meanwhile, the once-budding crypto industry appears to be on the brink of collapse.
Our guests talk about protecting your money and their outlook on 2023. Our guests:
- Chuck Wade, senior vice president of Brighton Securities
- Rob Levine, investment advisor
- Sarah Swan, CSP, vice president and wealth manager for Howe & Rusling Wealth Management
- Brian Lester, CFA, director of equities for Howe & Rusling Wealth Management