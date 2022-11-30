Why do we give?
Research shows Americans plan to spend less on gifts -- and buy fewer gifts -- this holiday season. Inflation is cited as the biggest factor in that decision. The research also shows Americans plan to donate less to charity this year.
This hour, we have a conversation about why we give, and about what thoughtful gift giving looks like with the current state of the economy. Our guests:
- Rev. Colin Pritchard, pastor of Presbyterian Church of Geneva
- Rev. Shari Halliday-Quan, senior minister of First Unitarian Church of Rochester