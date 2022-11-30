© 2022 WXXI News
Connections

Why do we give?

Published November 30, 2022 at 2:21 PM EST
Rev. Shari Halliday-Quan and Rev. Colin Pritchard on "Connections."
Rev. Shari Halliday-Quan and Rev. Colin Pritchard appear on "Connections with Evan Dawson" on Wednesday, November 30, 2022.
Research shows Americans plan to spend less on gifts -- and buy fewer gifts -- this holiday season. Inflation is cited as the biggest factor in that decision. The research also shows Americans plan to donate less to charity this year.

This hour, we have a conversation about why we give, and about what thoughtful gift giving looks like with the current state of the economy. Our guests:

