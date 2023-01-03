© 2023 WXXI News
Connections

What to expect for the local housing market in 2023

By Evan Dawson,
Megan MackEmmarae Stein
Published January 3, 2023 at 2:20 PM EST
Experts with an eye on the housing market say it may be slow to start in 2023. Economists, analysts, and real estate brokers told the New York Times that that the market seemed to have run out of gas last summer, with sales dropping, but prices holding.

What about the local real estate market? What can buyers and sellers in the region expect this year? Our guests share their insight and predictions. Our guests:

  • Tysharda Thomas, associate broker with New 2 U Homes LLC, and co-chair of the Greater Rochester Association of Realtors Black Caucus
  • Jim Yockel, CEO of the Greater Rochester Association of REALTORS, Inc.
  • Michael O'Connor, president of the Greater Rochester Association of REALTORS, Inc.
Evan Dawson
Evan Dawson is the host of "Connections with Evan Dawson." He joined WXXI in January 2014 after working at 13WHAM-TV, where he served as morning news anchor. He was hired as a reporter for 13WHAM-TV in 2003 before being promoted to anchor in 2007.
Megan Mack
Megan Mack is the executive producer of "Connections with Evan Dawson" and live/televised engagement programming.
Emmarae Stein
Emmarae Stein is the production assistant for "Connections with Evan Dawson."
