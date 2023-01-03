What to expect for the local housing market in 2023
Experts with an eye on the housing market say it may be slow to start in 2023. Economists, analysts, and real estate brokers told the New York Times that that the market seemed to have run out of gas last summer, with sales dropping, but prices holding.
What about the local real estate market? What can buyers and sellers in the region expect this year? Our guests share their insight and predictions. Our guests:
- Tysharda Thomas, associate broker with New 2 U Homes LLC, and co-chair of the Greater Rochester Association of Realtors Black Caucus
- Jim Yockel, CEO of the Greater Rochester Association of REALTORS, Inc.
- Michael O'Connor, president of the Greater Rochester Association of REALTORS, Inc.