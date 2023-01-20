How artificial intelligence may impact the music industry

Classical 91.5 host and producer Mona Seghatoleslami is back as our guest host, and she’s talking about music and artificial intelligence. We’ve discussed different angles of AI on Connections in recent weeks, and in this conversation, Mona explores how it may impact musicians. Researchers from the University of Rochester and Northwestern University are studying how AI can empower musicians and music production experts to more effectively and independently disseminate their art. The project is called “Toward an Ecosystem of Artificial-intelligence-powered Music Production” or TEAMuP.

This hour, we hear about the project and we discuss how music professionals think AI will impact their work. What are the possible pros? What is the pushback? Our guests discuss it all:

