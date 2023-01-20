How artificial intelligence may impact the music industry
Classical 91.5 host and producer Mona Seghatoleslami is back as our guest host, and she’s talking about music and artificial intelligence. We’ve discussed different angles of AI on Connections in recent weeks, and in this conversation, Mona explores how it may impact musicians. Researchers from the University of Rochester and Northwestern University are studying how AI can empower musicians and music production experts to more effectively and independently disseminate their art. The project is called “Toward an Ecosystem of Artificial-intelligence-powered Music Production” or TEAMuP.
This hour, we hear about the project and we discuss how music professionals think AI will impact their work. What are the possible pros? What is the pushback? Our guests discuss it all:
- Raffaella Borasi, director of the Center for Learning in the Digital Age, and Frederica Warner Professor of Education at the Warner School of Education at the University of Rochester
- Zhiyao Duan, associate professor of electrical and computer engineering and of computer science, and affiliated faculty of the Goergen Institute for Data Science at the Hajim School of Engineering and Applied Sciences at the University of Rochester
- Blaire Koerner, assistant director of the Institute for Music Leadership, and adjunct faculty of music leadership at the Eastman School of Music at the University of Rochester
- Al Biles, RIT Professor Emeritus, jazz trumpeter, Creator of GenJam, the Genetic Jammer