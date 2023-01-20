© 2023 WXXI News
background_fid.jpg
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Connections_News_Highlight.jpg
Connections

How artificial intelligence may impact the music industry

By Mona Seghatoleslami,
Megan MackEmmarae Stein
Published January 20, 2023 at 1:28 PM EST
Al Biles and Blaire Koerner on "Connections."
Emmarae Stein
/
WXXI News
Al Biles and Blaire Koerner appear on "Connections with Evan Dawson" on Friday, January 20th, 2023.
Connections_News_Highlight.jpg

Classical 91.5 host and producer Mona Seghatoleslami is back as our guest host, and she’s talking about music and artificial intelligence. We’ve discussed different angles of AI on Connections in recent weeks, and in this conversation, Mona explores how it may impact musicians. Researchers from the University of Rochester and Northwestern University are studying how AI can empower musicians and music production experts to more effectively and independently disseminate their art. The project is called “Toward an Ecosystem of Artificial-intelligence-powered Music Production” or TEAMuP.

This hour, we hear about the project and we discuss how music professionals think AI will impact their work. What are the possible pros? What is the pushback? Our guests discuss it all:

  • Raffaella Borasi, director of the Center for Learning in the Digital Age, and Frederica Warner Professor of Education at the Warner School of Education at the University of Rochester
  • Zhiyao Duan, associate professor of electrical and computer engineering and of computer science, and affiliated faculty of the Goergen Institute for Data Science at the Hajim School of Engineering and Applied Sciences at the University of Rochester
  • Blaire Koerner, assistant director of the Institute for Music Leadership, and adjunct faculty of music leadership at the Eastman School of Music at the University of Rochester
  • Al Biles, RIT Professor Emeritus, jazz trumpeter, Creator of GenJam, the Genetic Jammer
Connections
Mona Seghatoleslami
Mona Seghatoleslami﻿ is the host and producer on WXXI Classical 91.5 FM weekdays from 3 to 7 p.m. She also hosts the lunchtime concert series Live From Hochstein at 12:10 p.m. Wednesdays, interviews musicians, produces special programs, and works on any project she can find that helps connect people and music in our community through WXXI.
See stories by Mona Seghatoleslami
Megan Mack
Megan Mack the producer of Connections with Evan Dawson and Unleashed: The Pet Show. She joined the WXXI News team from WHEC-TV, where she produced newscasts and The Olympic Zone, and from the University of Rochester, where she served as an assistant director of public relations. Her background extends to television sports and entertainment, and to communications and social media management for non-profits.
See stories by Megan Mack
Emmarae Stein
Emmarae Stein is the production assistant for "Connections with Evan Dawson."
See stories by Emmarae Stein