© 2022 WXXI News
background_fid.jpg
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Connections_News_Highlight.jpg
Connections

Previewing the film, "Cultural Expressions: Kwanzaa"

By Gino Fanelli,
Megan MackEmmarae Stein
Published December 16, 2022 at 2:26 PM EST
Terry Chaka, Rhonda Austin, and Delores Jackson Radney appear on "Connections with Evan Dawson" on Friday, December 16, 2022.
Emmarae Stein
/
WXXI News
Terry Chaka, Rhonda Austin, and Delores Jackson Radney appear on "Connections with Evan Dawson" on Friday, December 16, 2022.
Connections_News_Highlight.jpg

How much do you know about Kwanzaa? And when did you first learn about it? A new documentary produced by a WXXI team explores the roots of the celebration and the values it promotes. Kwanzaa was created in the U.S. in 1966, following the uprisings of the early 60s. It promotes unity, self-determination, collective work and responsibility, cooperative economics, purpose, creativity, and faith.

This hour, guest host Gino Fanelli and our guests help us gain a deeper understanding of the celebration, and we preview “Cultural Expressions: Kwanzaa” before it premieres Friday night at the Little Theatre. Our guests:

  • Rhonda Austin, associate producer of "Cultural Expressions: Kwanzaa," and radio operations manager for WXXI
  • Teej Jenkins-Routier, producer/director of "Cultural Expressions: Kwanzaa," and manager/producer of City 12
  • Delores Jackson Radney, co-chair of the Rochester Kwanzaa Coalition
  • Terry Chaka, co-chair of the Rochester Kwanzaa Coalition
Connections
Gino Fanelli
Gino Fanelli covers City Hall for CITY and WXXI News. He came to CITY as a reporter in 2019 by way of the Rochester Business Journal, and formerly served as a watchdog reporter for Gannett in Maryland and a stringer for the Associated Press.
See stories by Gino Fanelli
Megan Mack
Megan Mack is the executive producer of "Connections with Evan Dawson" and live/televised engagement programming.
See stories by Megan Mack
Emmarae Stein
Emmarae Stein is the production assistant for "Connections with Evan Dawson."
See stories by Emmarae Stein