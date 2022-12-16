Previewing the film, "Cultural Expressions: Kwanzaa"

How much do you know about Kwanzaa? And when did you first learn about it? A new documentary produced by a WXXI team explores the roots of the celebration and the values it promotes. Kwanzaa was created in the U.S. in 1966, following the uprisings of the early 60s. It promotes unity, self-determination, collective work and responsibility, cooperative economics, purpose, creativity, and faith.

This hour, guest host Gino Fanelli and our guests help us gain a deeper understanding of the celebration, and we preview “Cultural Expressions: Kwanzaa” before it premieres Friday night at the Little Theatre. Our guests:

