Guest host Mona Seghatoleslami brings us a conversation about how local artists are creating cultural connections across the community. Grupo Cultural Latinos En Rochester is an artistic collaboration that focuses on sharing the folklore of Latino communities. From art and music to health-related workshops, the non-profit’s artists engages with marginalized communities and encourages pride in their roots.

What can we learn about the Latin American world through art? We talk about the group's work and the value of immersing ourselves in other cultures. Our guests:

