Grupo Cultural Latinos En Rochester

By Mona Seghatoleslami,
Megan MackEmmarae Stein
Published December 20, 2022 at 1:18 PM EST
Julio Pabon, Karla Slack and Pilar Osorio-Godoy on "Connections."
Emmarae Stein
/
WXXI News
Julio Pabon, Karla Slack and Pilar Osorio-Godoy appear on "Connections with Evan Dawson" on Tuesday, December 20, 2022.
Guest host Mona Seghatoleslami brings us a conversation about how local artists are creating cultural connections across the community. Grupo Cultural Latinos En Rochester is an artistic collaboration that focuses on sharing the folklore of Latino communities. From art and music to health-related workshops, the non-profit’s artists engages with marginalized communities and encourages pride in their roots.

What can we learn about the Latin American world through art? We talk about the group's work and the value of immersing ourselves in other cultures. Our guests:

  • Pilar Osorio-Godoy, board president of Grupo Cultural Latinos En Rochester; voice-over artist; and dancer, singer, and crafter
  • Julio Pabon, ECMS Latin/world percussion instructor; RCSD general music teacher; music director for Sonidos Unidos; and director of Capoeira CDO Rochester
  • Karla Slack, dancer, and director of Alma de Mexico
Mona Seghatoleslami
Mona Seghatoleslami﻿ is the host and producer on WXXI Classical 91.5 FM weekdays from 3 to 7 p.m. She also hosts the lunchtime concert series Live From Hochstein at 12:10 p.m. Wednesdays, interviews musicians, produces special programs, and works on any project she can find that helps connect people and music in our community through WXXI.
Megan Mack
Megan Mack is the executive producer of "Connections with Evan Dawson" and live/televised engagement programming.
Emmarae Stein
Emmarae Stein is the production assistant for "Connections with Evan Dawson."
