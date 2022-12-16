© 2022 WXXI News
Connections

Discussing how video games can be used to tell stories

By Gino Fanelli,
Megan MackEmmarae Stein
Published December 16, 2022 at 2:20 PM EST
Tory VanVoorhis, David Simkins and Clay Andrews appear on "Connections with Evan Dawson" on Friday, December 16, 2022.
Megan Mack
/
WXXI News
Tory VanVoorhis, David Simkins and Clay Andrews appear on "Connections with Evan Dawson" on Friday, December 16, 2022.
Gino Fanelli is our guest host this hour, and we're talking gaming. This year's Game Awards -- which is like the Oscars for gaming -- named Elden Ring the Game of the Year. That came as no surprise to some gaming experts and fans, who praised the open-world game’s elaborate backstory. The game is a collaboration between a Japanese studio and author George RR Martin. You don’t have to be a gamer to appreciate what went on behind the scenes as Elden Ring was developed, and the same goes true for many video games that use narrative as their foundation.

As we discuss this hour, video games can be used to tell unique stories and even teach students about difficult subjects that aren’t easily translated to other media. Gino explores it all with our guests:

Connections
Gino Fanelli
Gino Fanelli covers City Hall for CITY and WXXI News. He came to CITY as a reporter in 2019 by way of the Rochester Business Journal, and formerly served as a watchdog reporter for Gannett in Maryland and a stringer for the Associated Press.
Megan Mack
Megan Mack is the executive producer of "Connections with Evan Dawson" and live/televised engagement programming.
Emmarae Stein
Emmarae Stein is the production assistant for "Connections with Evan Dawson."
