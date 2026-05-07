Video games about birds, dragons, zombies and soccer selected for hall of fame

The World Video Game Hall of Fame at The Strong National Museum of Play has announced its four newest inductees.

Angry Birds, Dragon Quest, FIFA International Soccer, and Silent Hill will join previous inductees including Quake, Myst, Asteroids, and Wii Sports.

With this year's selections, 18 games have been inducted into the hall of fame, which was established in 2015. Information about all inductees can be found on the Museum of Play's website.

This year, 12 games were nominated for the hall of fame. The ones that didn't make it are:

