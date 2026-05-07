Monroe County seeks $500,000 settlement with blinded RPD officer

Monroe County could pay $500,000 to settle claims it failed to warn a Rochester police officer of a dangerous call in which he was stabbed in the face and blinded.

Officer Denny Wright was attacked in October 2019, after responding to a disturbance in the Marketview Heights neighborhood.

He sued the city and county arguing both knew of problems at the address but failed to provide any warning.

Notice of the proposed county settlement went to Monroe County legislators on Thursday, with a vote expected next week. The city is finalizing terms of an agreement, a spokesperson said, but declined further comment. All sides met for a settlement conference last month.

Wright is a 29-year veteran of the department. His experience and path through rehab drew an outpouring of community support. He received the Governor’s Police Officer of the Year award in 2021, and the RPD's Medal of Valor and Purple Heart. But resolution to his lawsuit pursuing damages has been in the court nearly five years, surviving a county appeal seeking dismissal.

A county spokesperson declined comment as the lawsuit remains pending, awaiting legislative signoff. Wright’s attorney did not immediately respond to a message seeking comment.

Wright was called to an address on Peck Street back in 2019. The caller reported her grandson, Keith Williams, was “acting crazy.” When Wright arrived on the scene, Williams became aggressive, causing Wright to call for backup. Williams then picked up a knife and stabbed Wright in the face, neck, and eyes. Wright was permanently blinded as a result of the stabbing.

Wright’s lawsuit alleged that Williams, who was on probation at the time of the stabbing, had a well-documented history of mental health issues, but was offered no support or treatment.

Likewise, he alleged that the house on Peck Street was known as a problem address, with 54 calls to emergency responders concerning the address in the prior 18 months. That included a June 2019 call that resulted in a standoff between Williams and police.

“Despite the many documented incidents and calls to 37 Peck Street, there were no notices or warnings attached to this address by any of the defendants,” the complaint reads. “A premise warning identifies those locations that have a known history, so that when a call for service is received and dispatched, the officer tasked with responding knows that a different protocol is required to ensure the safety of those responding.”

Williams was convicted in 2022, and sentenced to 40 years to life.

“The failure of said defendants to ensure that Keith Williams, who was well known to said defendants, was receiving and complying with appropriate and necessary medication and treatment protocols resulted in it being foreseeable that someone, such as Officer Wright, could be injured while responding to one of the frequent calls involving Mr. Williams,” the complaint reads.