Rochester ranks high for allergies. What should we know about triggers and treatment?
Rochester was recently ranked the fifth worst American city for allergies.
We sit down with members of the Golisano Children's Hospital Pediatric Allergy team to discuss how families can prepare for allergy season. They explain triggers, treatments, and how allergies affect children and schools.
In studio:
- Jessica Stern, M.D., associate professor of allergy and immunology in the Department of Medicine, Division of Allergy/Immunology and Rheumatology; and the Department of Pediatrics, Division of Pediatric Allergy and Immunology at University of Rochester Medicine
- Katherine L. Tuttle, M.D., clinical director of the Department of Pediatric Allergy and Immunology, associate program director of the Allergy and Immunology Fellowship, and assistant professor of pediatrics and medicine at University of Rochester Medicine