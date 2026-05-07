© 2026 WXXI News
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Connections
A smiling man with short dark hair wearing a blue button-down shirt and a grey blazer. He is holding a pair of eyeglasses. The word "Connections" appears on the left side of the photo in vertical letters.
Connections

Rochester ranks high for allergies. What should we know about triggers and treatment?

By Evan Dawson,
Megan MackJulie Williams
Published May 7, 2026 at 4:08 PM EDT
Three people wearing headphones sit around a table in a radio talk studio: a woman at left has long brown hair and is wearing a grey cardigan over a black shirt; a woman at center has long dark hair and is wearing a beige sweater; a man at right has very short dark hair and is wearing glasses, a navy button-down shirt, blue jeans and brown shoes.
Julie Williams
/
WXXI News
Katherine Tuttle and Jessica Stern with host Evan Dawson on "Connections with Evan Dawson" on Thursday, May 7, 2026
WXXI News

Rochester was recently ranked the fifth worst American city for allergies.

We sit down with members of the Golisano Children's Hospital Pediatric Allergy team to discuss how families can prepare for allergy season. They explain triggers, treatments, and how allergies affect children and schools.

In studio:

  • Jessica Stern, M.D., associate professor of allergy and immunology in the Department of Medicine, Division of Allergy/Immunology and Rheumatology; and the Department of Pediatrics, Division of Pediatric Allergy and Immunology at University of Rochester Medicine
  • Katherine L. Tuttle, M.D., clinical director of the Department of Pediatric Allergy and Immunology, associate program director of the Allergy and Immunology Fellowship, and assistant professor of pediatrics and medicine at University of Rochester Medicine

Connections
Evan Dawson
Evan Dawson is the host of "Connections with Evan Dawson." He joined WXXI in January 2014 after working at 13WHAM-TV, where he served as morning news anchor. He was hired as a reporter for 13WHAM-TV in 2003 before being promoted to anchor in 2007.
See stories by Evan Dawson
Megan Mack
Megan Mack is the executive producer of "Connections with Evan Dawson" and live/televised engagement programming.
See stories by Megan Mack
Julie Williams
Julie Williams is an associate producer for "Connections with Evan Dawson." She started at WXXI in 2019 and has been working on Connections since 2022.
See stories by Julie Williams