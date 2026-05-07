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Connections
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Connections

RCSD superintendent and board leaders address key issues for schools

By Evan Dawson,
Megan MackJulie Williams
Published May 7, 2026 at 4:00 PM EDT
Four people wearing headphones sit around a table in a radio talk studio: a woman front left has long blonde hair and is wearing a black blazer and black pants; a man front right has very short dark hair and is wearing glasses, a navy button-down shirt, blue jeans and brown shoes; a man back left has very short grey hair and a grey goatee and is wearing glasses, a blue blazer, white button-down shirt and plaid tie; a woman back right has long dark braids and is wearing a black blazer over a white blouse.
Julie Williams
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WXXI News
(foreground) Amy Maloy, (background) Eric Jay Rosser and Camille Simmons with host Evan Dawson on "Connections with Evan Dawson" on Thursday, May 7, 2026
WXXI News

We welcome Rochester City School District Superintendent Eric Jay Rosser, Board President Camille Simmons, and Board Vice President Amy Maloy to discuss the district's proposed budget.

They also weigh in on what has become a contentious debate over two vacant RCSD school buildings and a proposal to sell them to charter schools.

They answer our questions and yours about those subjects and other key issues facing the district.

In studio:

Connections
Evan Dawson
Evan Dawson is the host of "Connections with Evan Dawson." He joined WXXI in January 2014 after working at 13WHAM-TV, where he served as morning news anchor. He was hired as a reporter for 13WHAM-TV in 2003 before being promoted to anchor in 2007.
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Megan Mack
Megan Mack is the executive producer of "Connections with Evan Dawson" and live/televised engagement programming.
See stories by Megan Mack
Julie Williams
Julie Williams is an associate producer for "Connections with Evan Dawson." She started at WXXI in 2019 and has been working on Connections since 2022.
See stories by Julie Williams