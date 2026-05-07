RCSD superintendent and board leaders address key issues for schools
We welcome Rochester City School District Superintendent Eric Jay Rosser, Board President Camille Simmons, and Board Vice President Amy Maloy to discuss the district's proposed budget.
They also weigh in on what has become a contentious debate over two vacant RCSD school buildings and a proposal to sell them to charter schools.
They answer our questions and yours about those subjects and other key issues facing the district.
In studio:
- Eric Jay Rosser, Ph.D., superintendent of the Rochester City School District
- Camille Simmons, president of the Rochester Board of Education
- Amy Maloy, vice president of the Rochester Board of Education