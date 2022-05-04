Rochester man convicted in attack on RPD Officer Denny Wright

A Rochester man has been convicted of charges related to the attack on a city police officer in 2019, an attack which blinded Officer Dennison "Denny" Wright.

30-year-old Keith Williams was convicted on Wednesday by a Monroe County jury of charges that included Attempted Aggravated Murder of a Police Officer, Attempted Murder in the 2nd degree, Aggravated Assault Upon a Police Officer and Assault in the first degree.

Officer Wright was responding to a domestic disturbance call in October 2019 when he was beaten and stabbed. That attack caused him permanent vision loss in both eyes.

Two civilians who heard Wright’s cries for help assisted in restraining Williams until more officers responded.

Wright is a 23-year-veteran of the RPD. Williams will be sentenced on June 8.

