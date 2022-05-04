© 2022 WXXI News
Local News

Rochester man convicted in attack on RPD Officer Denny Wright

WXXI News | By Randy Gorbman
Published May 4, 2022 at 5:22 PM EDT
Officer Denny Wright
Max Schulte
/
WXXI News
Rochester Police Officer Dennison “Denny” Wright walked out of Golisano Neurology Rehabilitation Center at Unity Hospital in Greece in October 2019, flanked by family and saluted by fellow officers.

A Rochester man has been convicted of charges related to the attack on a city police officer in 2019, an attack which blinded Officer Dennison "Denny" Wright.

30-year-old Keith Williams was convicted on Wednesday by a Monroe County jury of charges that included Attempted Aggravated Murder of a Police Officer, Attempted Murder in the 2nd degree, Aggravated Assault Upon a Police Officer and Assault in the first degree.

Officer Wright was responding to a domestic disturbance call in October 2019 when he was beaten and stabbed. That attack caused him permanent vision loss in both eyes.

Two civilians who heard Wright’s cries for help assisted in restraining Williams until more officers responded.

Wright is a 23-year-veteran of the RPD. Williams will be sentenced on June 8.

Local News
Randy Gorbman
Randy Gorbman is WXXI's director of news and public affairs. Randy manages the day-to-day operations of WXXI News on radio, television, and online.
