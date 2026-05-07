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Peregrine falcon Nova hatches her first egg of the year

WXXI News | By Jeremy Moule
Published May 7, 2026 at 11:23 AM EDT
Nova, a peregrine falcon who resides atop the Times Square Building in downtown Rochester, laid three eggs this spring. The first one just hatched.
Image provided
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Rfalconcam
Nova, a peregrine falcon who resides atop the Times Square Building in downtown Rochester, laid three eggs this spring. The first one just hatched.

The first of three eggs laid this year by downtown Rochester's resident peregrine falcon has hatched.

Nova and her mate Corazon overwintered in Rochester and she laid the eggs between March 29 and April 6. The eyas — a term for a young falcon or hawk — appeared on Rfalconcam Thursday. June Summers, president of the Genesee Valley Audubon Society, said the newborn hawk likely hatched overnight.

The local Audubon Society sponsors the camera, which is mounted in a nest box atop the Times Square Building.

If all goes well, the eyas will leave the nest in approximately five weeks, Summers said. At that point, volunteer falcon-watchers will track its movements, as well as those of any siblings.

Shortly before that time, staff from the state Department of Environmental Conservation will band the eyas, and any others that hatch.

Last year, Nova and her mate at the time, Neander, laid and hatched four eggs.
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Jeremy Moule
Jeremy Moule is a deputy editor with WXXI News. He also covers Monroe County.
See stories by Jeremy Moule