A contentious debate about two old school buildings
The city of Rochester has to decide what to do with two vacant school buildings.
One proposal involves selling them to local charter schools. But that proposal appears to be one vote short on city council.
We examine an issue that has become, at times, contentious.
In studio:
- Michael Patterson, member of Rochester City Council
- Paul Miller, Ed.D., chief academic officer for EDceptional
- Sheri Webber, Ed.D., principal of Young Women’s College Prep Charter School of Rochester
- Deniz Yaman, founding principal of RocSci High School