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Connections

A contentious debate about two old school buildings, part 2

WXXI News | By Evan Dawson,
Megan MackJulie Williams
Published May 20, 2026 at 8:59 AM EDT
Rochester City Council chambers.
Brian Sharp
/
WXXI News
Rochester City Council chambers.

12:00: A contentious debate about two old school buildings, part 2

1:00: Ukrainian artists create beauty amid tragedy

Rochester City Council voted Tuesday night on what to do with two vacant city school district buildings — specifically, a proposal that would allow for the sale of two buildings to charter schools. We sit down with Council members Stanley Martin and Chiara "KeeKee" Smith to discuss their votes. In studio:

  • Chiara "KeeKee" Smith, member of Rochester City Council
  • Stanley Martin, member of Rochester City Council

Then in our second hour, "When war touches an artist’s life directly, how does it change what feels necessary to say or impossible to ignore?" That's a question local Ukrainian-born photographer Elena Dilai asked herself as she watched Russia's war tear her native country apart. She says she and her fellow Ukrainian artists didn't set out to make "war art," but as the fighting touched their families, their language, and their sense of home, they felt compelled to respond creatively. This hour, we sit down with Dilai and two of her colleagues to discuss how artists process war, the conflicting emotions that can come with creating beauty out of catastrophe, and what audiences can learn from art that's rooted in private emotion. In studio:

  • Elena Dilai, fine art and portrait photographer and owner of Elena Dilai Photography, LLC
  • Olena Kondrashova, Ukrainian artist and photographer
  • Olena Prokopovych, Ph.D., associate professor of political science and director of the Political Science Undergraduate Program in History, Politics, and Law at Nazareth University

"Connections" is livestreamed each day on the WXXI News YouTube channel. Watch here.
Connections
Evan Dawson
Evan Dawson is the host of "Connections with Evan Dawson." He joined WXXI in January 2014 after working at 13WHAM-TV, where he served as morning news anchor. He was hired as a reporter for 13WHAM-TV in 2003 before being promoted to anchor in 2007.
See stories by Evan Dawson
Megan Mack
Megan Mack is the executive producer of "Connections with Evan Dawson" and live/televised engagement programming.
See stories by Megan Mack
Julie Williams
Julie Williams is an associate producer for "Connections with Evan Dawson." She started at WXXI in 2019 and has been working on Connections since 2022.
See stories by Julie Williams

Connections with Evan Dawson

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