Monroe County school district election results are in

Polls are now closed in school districts across the Rochester area.

Throughout the day, voters in suburban districts weighed in on their districts' budgets, capital spending propositions, and school board candidates. WXXI News will be posting results as they come in, so check back throughout the night.

The tallies reported tonight are the unofficial results which still need to be finalized.

A full breakdown of voting results is below:

Gates Chili

Proposed budget of $146.5 million: passed 585-247

Board of Education results (4): Christina (Tina) Carney, 468 (incumbent); Kathryn Davis, 579 (incumbent); Michelle Jennings, 584; Adam Reinhardt, 523 (incumbent), and Angela Stout, 487 (one-year term).

Proposition 2 to authorize the purchase of school buses at a total cost of no more than roughly $2.4 million using capital reserve funds. New York state is expected to reimburse the district for 75% of the cost. Passed 588-243

