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Monroe County school district election results are in

WXXI News | By Noelle E. C. Evans,
Jeremy Moule
Published May 19, 2026 at 9:00 PM EDT
A voter puts on a sticker after casting their vote Tuesday, Nov. 4, 2025, at the Brighton Winter Farmers Market Barn.
Max Schulte
/
WXXI News

Polls are now closed in school districts across the Rochester area.

Throughout the day, voters in suburban districts weighed in on their districts' budgets, capital spending propositions, and school board candidates. WXXI News will be posting results as they come in, so check back throughout the night.

The tallies reported tonight are the unofficial results which still need to be finalized.

A full breakdown of voting results is below:

Gates Chili

Proposed budget of $146.5 million: passed 585-247
Board of Education results (4): Christina (Tina) Carney, 468 (incumbent); Kathryn Davis, 579 (incumbent); Michelle Jennings, 584; Adam Reinhardt, 523 (incumbent), and Angela Stout, 487 (one-year term).

Proposition 2 to authorize the purchase of school buses at a total cost of no more than roughly $2.4 million using capital reserve funds. New York state is expected to reimburse the district for 75% of the cost. Passed 588-243
Local News
Noelle E. C. Evans
Noelle E. C. Evans is WXXI's Murrow Award-winning Education reporter/producer.
See stories by Noelle E. C. Evans
Jeremy Moule
Jeremy Moule is a deputy editor with WXXI News. He also covers Monroe County.
See stories by Jeremy Moule