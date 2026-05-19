New Yorker cover artist Harry Bliss on his memoir, 'You Can Never Die'

WXXI News

In the first few pages of his debut graphic memoir, cartoonist and New Yorker cover artist Harry Bliss writes that his intention with the book is to establish intimacy with his readers.

"You Can Never Die" is rooted in his heartbreak over the loss of his dog, Penny. In his exploration of his grief, Bliss revisits emotional moments over the course of his life: growing up in Henrietta, in a family where physical discipline was the norm; a defining moment in middle school, during which he says he learned about empathy; finding stability in art; the loss of his parents; and more.

His writing and illustrations capture the joys and sorrows of being human. Bliss will give a talk at Bleak House Books later this month, but first, he joins us on "Connections."

Our guest: