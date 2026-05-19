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Connections
A smiling man with short dark hair wearing a blue button-down shirt and a grey blazer. He is holding a pair of eyeglasses. The word "Connections" appears on the left side of the photo in vertical letters.
Connections

New Yorker cover artist Harry Bliss on his memoir, 'You Can Never Die'

By Evan Dawson,
Megan MackJulie Williams
Published May 19, 2026 at 6:14 PM EDT
A man with short salt and pepper hair is wearing a plaid button-down shirt and drawing on a pad while sitting at a desk in an office.
Provided
Harry Bliss
WXXI News

In the first few pages of his debut graphic memoir, cartoonist and New Yorker cover artist Harry Bliss writes that his intention with the book is to establish intimacy with his readers.

"You Can Never Die" is rooted in his heartbreak over the loss of his dog, Penny. In his exploration of his grief, Bliss revisits emotional moments over the course of his life: growing up in Henrietta, in a family where physical discipline was the norm; a defining moment in middle school, during which he says he learned about empathy; finding stability in art; the loss of his parents; and more.

His writing and illustrations capture the joys and sorrows of being human. Bliss will give a talk at Bleak House Books later this month, but first, he joins us on "Connections."

Our guest:

Connections
Evan Dawson
Evan Dawson is the host of "Connections with Evan Dawson." He joined WXXI in January 2014 after working at 13WHAM-TV, where he served as morning news anchor. He was hired as a reporter for 13WHAM-TV in 2003 before being promoted to anchor in 2007.
See stories by Evan Dawson
Megan Mack
Megan Mack is the executive producer of "Connections with Evan Dawson" and live/televised engagement programming.
See stories by Megan Mack
Julie Williams
Julie Williams is an associate producer for "Connections with Evan Dawson." She started at WXXI in 2019 and has been working on Connections since 2022.
See stories by Julie Williams