Peace officers now on the beat at Rochester General Hospital

Antwan Collier was among the 19 graduates for Rochester Regional Health’s inaugural class of peace officers. He said it was a special moment for his family.

“I'm the first person in my family to have this career,” Collier said. “It's nice for my kids to see...and being a part of it here is huge.”

Collier joined the health care system as part of the armed guard program almost 10 years ago. He said when the opportunity to become a peace officer came up, he saw it as a chance to advance his career.

Collier, who is already a lieutenant, said this profession is not always about enforcing the law, but also about being considerate and empathetic.

“There's no judgment at all,” Collier said. “We assess everyone, treat everyone fairly, and we approach the job from a caring aspect.”

The peace officers also undergo training similar to police recruits including firearm drills, de-escalation tactics, mental health arrests, and other defensive techniques. They also have the authority to make arrests, usually for violations or misdemeanors. Officials said felonies are handled by the Rochester Police Department.

“We're not trying to provide a police state at the hospital. We're trying to ensure the safety of patients, visitors, and staff,” said Michael Rhodes, chief of public safety for Rochester Regional Health.

Rhodes said the public should know that the peace officers are there to help too, “not just there to provide handcuffs.”

Rhodes said at least four to five police officers will be on campus at a time.