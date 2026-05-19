12:00: New Yorker cover artist Harry Bliss on his memoir, 'You Can Never Die'

1:00: Local students team up with NASA astronauts

In the first few pages of his debut graphic memoir, cartoonist and New Yorker cover artist Harry Bliss writes that his intention with the book is to establish intimacy with his readers. "You Can Never Die" is rooted in his heartbreak over the loss of his dog, Penny. In his exploration of his grief, Bliss revisits emotional moments over the course of his life: growing up in Henrietta, in a family where physical discipline was the norm; a defining moment in middle school, during which he says he learned about empathy; finding stability in art; the loss of his parents; and more. His writing and illustrations capture the joys and sorrows of being human. Bliss will give a talk at Bleak House Books later this month, but first, he joins us on "Connections." Our guest:

Harry Bliss, cartoonist and New Yorker cover artist

Then in our second hour, we're joined by three local high school students who recently returned from Houston, where they met with NASA astronauts. Sloane Keller, Leah Morris, and Luke Schulte are students at Fairport High School who participated in the NASA HUNCH program. The initiative pairs NASA mentors with students who research solutions to real-world problems faced by NASA. This hour, we talk with the students and their mentors about their work on a lunar sample container, their trip to Texas, meeting the Artemis II crew, and more. Our guests:



Sloane Keller, sophomore at Fairport High School and participant in the NASA HUNCH program

Leah Morris, sophomore at Fairport High School and participant in the NASA HUNCH program

Luke Schulte, junior at Fairport High School and participant in the NASA HUNCH program

Donna Himmelberg, chemistry teacher and NASA advisor at Fairport High School

Florence Gold, project manager for NASA HUNCH Academy

Gene Gordon, former NASA HUNCH mentor and retired Fairport Central School District Teacher

"Connections" is livestreamed each day on the WXXI News YouTube channel. Watch here.