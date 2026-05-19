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Connections

New Yorker cover artist Harry Bliss on his memoir, 'You Can Never Die'

WXXI News | By Evan Dawson,
Megan MackJulie Williams
Published May 19, 2026 at 8:57 AM EDT
The black and white cover of a book shows a drawing of a dog.
Provided

12:00: New Yorker cover artist Harry Bliss on his memoir, 'You Can Never Die'

1:00: Local students team up with NASA astronauts

In the first few pages of his debut graphic memoir, cartoonist and New Yorker cover artist Harry Bliss writes that his intention with the book is to establish intimacy with his readers. "You Can Never Die" is rooted in his heartbreak over the loss of his dog, Penny. In his exploration of his grief, Bliss revisits emotional moments over the course of his life: growing up in Henrietta, in a family where physical discipline was the norm; a defining moment in middle school, during which he says he learned about empathy; finding stability in art; the loss of his parents; and more. His writing and illustrations capture the joys and sorrows of being human. Bliss will give a talk at Bleak House Books later this month, but first, he joins us on "Connections." Our guest:

  • Harry Bliss, cartoonist and New Yorker cover artist

Then in our second hour, we're joined by three local high school students who recently returned from Houston, where they met with NASA astronauts. Sloane Keller, Leah Morris, and Luke Schulte are students at Fairport High School who participated in the NASA HUNCH program. The initiative pairs NASA mentors with students who research solutions to real-world problems faced by NASA. This hour, we talk with the students and their mentors about their work on a lunar sample container, their trip to Texas, meeting the Artemis II crew, and more. Our guests:

  • Sloane Keller, sophomore at Fairport High School and participant in the NASA HUNCH program
  • Leah Morris, sophomore at Fairport High School and participant in the NASA HUNCH program
  • Luke Schulte, junior at Fairport High School and participant in the NASA HUNCH program
  • Donna Himmelberg, chemistry teacher and NASA advisor at Fairport High School
  • Florence Gold, project manager for NASA HUNCH Academy 
  • Gene Gordon, former NASA HUNCH mentor and retired Fairport Central School District Teacher

"Connections" is livestreamed each day on the WXXI News YouTube channel. Watch here.
Connections
Evan Dawson
Evan Dawson is the host of "Connections with Evan Dawson." He joined WXXI in January 2014 after working at 13WHAM-TV, where he served as morning news anchor. He was hired as a reporter for 13WHAM-TV in 2003 before being promoted to anchor in 2007.
See stories by Evan Dawson
Megan Mack
Megan Mack is the executive producer of "Connections with Evan Dawson" and live/televised engagement programming.
See stories by Megan Mack
Julie Williams
Julie Williams is an associate producer for "Connections with Evan Dawson." She started at WXXI in 2019 and has been working on Connections since 2022.
See stories by Julie Williams

Connections with Evan Dawson

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