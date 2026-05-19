Local students team up with NASA astronauts

WXXI News

We're joined by two local high school students who recently returned from Houston, where they met with NASA astronauts.

Sloane Keller and Luke Schulte are students at Fairport High School who participated in the NASA HUNCH program. The initiative pairs NASA mentors with students who research solutions to real-world problems faced by NASA.

This hour, we talk with the students and their mentors about their work on a lunar sample container, their trip to Texas, meeting the Artemis II crew, and more.

Our guests:

