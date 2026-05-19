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Connections
A smiling man with short dark hair wearing a blue button-down shirt and a grey blazer. He is holding a pair of eyeglasses. The word "Connections" appears on the left side of the photo in vertical letters.
Connections

Local students team up with NASA astronauts

By Evan Dawson,
Megan MackJulie Williams
Published May 19, 2026 at 6:42 PM EDT
Four people wearing headphones sit at a table in a radio talk studio: a young woman front left has long blonde hair and is wearing a bright blue polo shirt and black pants; a man front right has very short dark hair and is wearing glasses, a dark grey button-down shirt and blue jeans; a young man back left has short light brown hair and is wearing a bright blue polo shirt: a woman back right has shoulder length brown hair and is wearing a bright blue polo shirt.
1 of 9  — (foreground) Sloane Keller, (background) Luke Schulte and Donna Himmelberg with host Evan Dawson on "Connections"
(foreground) Sloane Keller, (background) Luke Schulte and Donna Himmelberg with host Evan Dawson on "Connections with Evan Dawson" on Tuesday, May 19, 2026
Marty Wash / WXXI News
A woman with short grey hair stands in front of two flags wearing a bright blue polo shirt and eyeglasses.
2 of 9  — Flo Gold's photo at NASA (1).png
Florence Gold
Provided
A man with short grey hair and a grey goatee is wearing a black polo shirt and eyeglasses and standing in front of a NASA emblem.
3 of 9  — Gene Gordon headshot.png
Gene Gordon
Provided
A round black container has silver and red fasteners around the middle and a large bolt on the top.
4 of 9  — Prototype created by Fairport High School students
Prototype created by NASA HUNCH members at Fairport High School
Sloane Keller / Provided
A large room is filled with many machines and has a large American flag hanging on the wall.
5 of 9  — Astronaut training center.jpg
A NASA astronaut training center in Houston
Sloane Keller / Provided
Three students wearing bright blue polo shirts stand with a woman wearing a bright blue jumpsuit.
6 of 9  — Our group with astro Erin Overcash.jpeg
Leah Morris, Luke Schulte and Sloane Keller with astronaut Erin Overcash
Sloane Keller / Provided
Three young people stand in front of a large plane.
7 of 9  — Fairport HS students at NASA
Luke Schulte, Sloane Keller and Leah Morris at NASA in Houston.
Donna Himmelberg / Provided
Two young people stand in front of a poster showing several astronauts.
8 of 9  — NASA
Luke Schulte and Leah Morris at NASA in Houston
Donna Himmelberg / Provided
Four people wearing bright blue polo shirts stand in front of a posterboard presentation.
9 of 9  — Fairport NASA HUNCH
Leah Morris, Sloane Keller, Luke Schulte and Donna Himmelberg at NASA in Houston
Donna Himmelberg / WXXI News
WXXI News

We're joined by two local high school students who recently returned from Houston, where they met with NASA astronauts.

Sloane Keller and Luke Schulte are students at Fairport High School who participated in the NASA HUNCH program. The initiative pairs NASA mentors with students who research solutions to real-world problems faced by NASA.

This hour, we talk with the students and their mentors about their work on a lunar sample container, their trip to Texas, meeting the Artemis II crew, and more.

Our guests:

Connections
Evan Dawson
Evan Dawson is the host of "Connections with Evan Dawson." He joined WXXI in January 2014 after working at 13WHAM-TV, where he served as morning news anchor. He was hired as a reporter for 13WHAM-TV in 2003 before being promoted to anchor in 2007.
See stories by Evan Dawson
Megan Mack
Megan Mack is the executive producer of "Connections with Evan Dawson" and live/televised engagement programming.
See stories by Megan Mack
Julie Williams
Julie Williams is an associate producer for "Connections with Evan Dawson." She started at WXXI in 2019 and has been working on Connections since 2022.
See stories by Julie Williams