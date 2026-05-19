Local students team up with NASA astronauts
1 of 9 — (foreground) Sloane Keller, (background) Luke Schulte and Donna Himmelberg with host Evan Dawson on "Connections"
(foreground) Sloane Keller, (background) Luke Schulte and Donna Himmelberg with host Evan Dawson on "Connections with Evan Dawson" on Tuesday, May 19, 2026
Marty Wash / WXXI News
2 of 9 — Flo Gold's photo at NASA (1).png
Florence Gold
Provided
3 of 9 — Gene Gordon headshot.png
Gene Gordon
Provided
4 of 9 — Prototype created by Fairport High School students
Prototype created by NASA HUNCH members at Fairport High School
Sloane Keller / Provided
5 of 9 — Astronaut training center.jpg
A NASA astronaut training center in Houston
Sloane Keller / Provided
6 of 9 — Our group with astro Erin Overcash.jpeg
Leah Morris, Luke Schulte and Sloane Keller with astronaut Erin Overcash
Sloane Keller / Provided
7 of 9 — Fairport HS students at NASA
Luke Schulte, Sloane Keller and Leah Morris at NASA in Houston.
Donna Himmelberg / Provided
8 of 9 — NASA
Luke Schulte and Leah Morris at NASA in Houston
Donna Himmelberg / Provided
9 of 9 — Fairport NASA HUNCH
Leah Morris, Sloane Keller, Luke Schulte and Donna Himmelberg at NASA in Houston
Donna Himmelberg / WXXI News
We're joined by two local high school students who recently returned from Houston, where they met with NASA astronauts.
Sloane Keller and Luke Schulte are students at Fairport High School who participated in the NASA HUNCH program. The initiative pairs NASA mentors with students who research solutions to real-world problems faced by NASA.
This hour, we talk with the students and their mentors about their work on a lunar sample container, their trip to Texas, meeting the Artemis II crew, and more.
Our guests:
- Sloane Keller, sophomore at Fairport High School and participant in the NASA HUNCH program
- Luke Schulte, junior at Fairport High School and participant in the NASA HUNCH program
- Donna Himmelberg, chemistry teacher and NASA advisor at Fairport High School
- Florence Gold, project manager for NASA HUNCH Academy
- Gene Gordon, former NASA HUNCH mentor and retired Fairport Central School District Teacher