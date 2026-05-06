CITY Magazine brings you 'every festival under the sun...in Rochester'
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Jacob Walsh / Provided
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Leah Stacy, CITY magazine editor-in-chief
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Jacob Walsh
Roberto Lagares / CITY Magazine
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Roberto Lagares
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Jason Barber
Provided
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Julie Camardo
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Vanessa J. Cheeks
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Rochester is often touted as a "festival city," and in this month's conversation with the team at CITY Magazine, we bring you the "Festival Guide."
From music, to food, to arts and culture, there's no shortage of festivals to frequent this season.
We also bring you an inside look at a Rochester staple — Zwiegle's — and an exclusive interview with CITY's advice columnist.
Our guests:
- Leah Stacy, editor-in-chief of CITY Magazine
- Roberto Lagares, multimedia reporter for CITY Magazine
- Jacob Walsh, art director for CITY Magazine
- Julie Camardo, CEO and fifth generation family member of Zweigle's
- Jason Barber, site manager for the International Plaza, Ibero-American Development Corporation
- Vanessa J. Cheeks, writer and journalist