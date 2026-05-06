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Connections
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Connections

CITY Magazine brings you 'every festival under the sun...in Rochester'

By Evan Dawson,
Megan MackJulie Williams
Published May 6, 2026 at 4:22 PM EDT
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Jacob Walsh / Provided
A smiling woman with long, wavy red hair, wearing a gold necklace and a white blouse
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Leah Stacy, CITY magazine editor-in-chief
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Jacob Walsh
Roberto Lagares / CITY Magazine
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Roberto Lagares 
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Jason Barber
Provided
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Julie Camardo
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Vanessa J. Cheeks
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WXXI News

Rochester is often touted as a "festival city," and in this month's conversation with the team at CITY Magazine, we bring you the "Festival Guide."

From music, to food, to arts and culture, there's no shortage of festivals to frequent this season.

We also bring you an inside look at a Rochester staple — Zwiegle's — and an exclusive interview with CITY's advice columnist.

Our guests:

Connections
Evan Dawson
Evan Dawson is the host of "Connections with Evan Dawson." He joined WXXI in January 2014 after working at 13WHAM-TV, where he served as morning news anchor. He was hired as a reporter for 13WHAM-TV in 2003 before being promoted to anchor in 2007.
See stories by Evan Dawson
Megan Mack
Megan Mack is the executive producer of "Connections with Evan Dawson" and live/televised engagement programming.
See stories by Megan Mack
Julie Williams
Julie Williams is an associate producer for "Connections with Evan Dawson." She started at WXXI in 2019 and has been working on Connections since 2022.
See stories by Julie Williams