Officer Denny Wright to receive Governor's Officer of the Year Award in Rochester

Rochester Police Officer Dennison “Denny” Wright, who was blinded in the line of duty in 2019, will be presented with the Governor’s Police Office of the Year Award in a ceremony at the Rochester Police Department on Wednesday.

Wright was supposed to have received the recognition in 2020, but the proceedings were delayed due to the pandemic and a change in governors.

A Rochester police officer for more than 20 years, Wright was repeatedly stabbed in the face and elsewhere on his body while responding to a domestic disturbance on Peck Street on Oct. 4, 2019.

His attacker, Keith Williams, was hiding under a bed when Wright arrived, and unleashed on Wright when the officer attempted to stop Williams from fleeing.

Williams was convicted last year on multiple felony charges, including attempted second-degree murder, and was sentenced to 40 years to life in prison.

Wright is the first Rochester police officer to receive the Governor’s Police Officer of the Year Award since it was established in 1984. The honor is bestowed annually to an officer who displays “exceptional valor and courage in the face of grave danger.”