Meet the candidates on the ballot in Monroe County

For Rochester-area voters there are no big state or national races on the ballot this year, but in Monroe County there's a slew of local races

The elections give voters the chance to shape Rochester City Hall, the Monroe County Legislature, local courts, and every town government.

Election Day is Tuesday, Nov. 4, with polls open from 6 a.m. to 9 p.m. Early voting starts Saturday and runs until Sunday, Nov. 2.

Voters can check their registration, find their Election Day polling places, or view their ballots by using the Monroe County Board of Elections' voter information lookup tool .

The candidates are listed below in the order they appear on the ballot.

Monroe County races

Monroe County sheriff

Todd Baxter

Party lines: Democratic, Conservative

Place of residence: Ogden

Age: 60

Facebook

Baxter is running unopposed for a third term as Monroe County Sheriff. Baxter previously served as a captain in the Rochester Police Department, the chief of the Greece Police Department and the executive director of the Veterans Outreach Center.

Monroe County Legislature

Connections Candidates for Monroe County Legislature In the first half of the first hour of "Connections with Evan Dawson" on 10/23/25, we sit down with two Monroe County Legislature candidates to discuss their priorities for office. Listen • 24:10

3rd District (Chili)

Marvin Stepherson

Party lines: Democratic, Working Families

Place of residence: Chili

Age: 59

Campaign Site

Facebook

Stepherson, an adjunct professor at Roberts Wesleyan University and Monroe Community College, is a military veteran, a retired RPD sergeant and a former Gates-Chili school board member. He ran against outgoing Republican legislator Tracy DiFlorio in 2023.

Scott Hand

Party lines: Republican, Conservative

Place of residence: Chili

Age: 55

Campaign Site

Facebook

Hand spent 35 years working for UPS and has been endorsed by outgoing Republican legislator Tracy Diflorio. He also serves on the Chili Conservation Board.

12th District (Riga, Wheatland, Henrietta)

Nazish Jeffery

Party lines: Democratic

Place of residence: West Henrietta

Age: 33

Campaign Site

Jeffery is a policy manager for the American Federation of Scientists who holds a Ph.D. in biochemistry and molecular biology from the University of Rochester.

Leslie Schildt

Party lines: Republican

Place of residence: Riga

Age: 42

Campaign Site

Facebook

Schildt is a lawyer and former senior assistant district attorney. She currently serves as the chair of the town of Riga Zoning Board of Appeals.

Deborah Campanella

Party lines: Conservative, Westside First

Place of residence: Riga

Age: 58

Facebook

Campanella is a Riga Town Council member and a real estate agent. She attempted to run against Schildt in the Republican primary, but a state judge invalidated her petition.

Local News All rise and meet your judicial candidates Four candidates are running for two state Supreme Court seats, while two candidates are vying for one Monroe County Family Court seat.

City of Rochester races

Mayor

Malik Evans

Party lines: Democratic

Place of residence: Rochester, Cobbs Hill neighborhood

Age: 45

Campaign Site

Facebook

Connections

Evans is running for a second term as mayor of Rochester after defeating former Mayor Lovely Warren in 2021. He previously served as an at-large member of the Rochester City Council and on the Rochester City School Board.

Louis Sabo

Party lines: Conservative

Place of residence: Rochester, North Winton Village

Age: 60

Campaign Site

Facebook

Connections

Sabo owns and operates a photo design studio in the city.

City Council (Five at-large seats are up for election)

Stanley Martin

Party lines: Democratic, Working Families

Place of residence: Rochester, Beechwood Neighborhood

Age: 32

Campaign Linktree

Facebook

Martin is running for a second term as part of the progressive People’s Slate coalition. They co-founded Free The People Rochester after Daniel Prude was restrained and suffocated by Rochester Police in 2020.Prude died in the hospital a week later.

Miguel Melendez Jr.

Party lines: Democratic

Place of residence: Rochester, Group 14621

Age: 39

Campaign Site

Facebook

Melendez serves as the City Council president and is running for a second full term on city council. He is also chief community engagement officer at the Ibero-American Action League.

Lashunda Leslie-Smith

Party lines: Democratic

Place of residence: Rochester, 19th Ward

Age: 46

Campaign Site

Facebook

Leslie-Smith holds a doctorate in social work and is the founder of Successful Pathways, a nonprofit organization dedicated to supporting young parents.

Chiara “Kee Kee” Smith

Party lines: Democratic, Working Families

Place of residence: Rochester, Group 14621

Age: 46

Campaign Site

Facebook

Smith, a lifelong Rochester resident, is a program officer at Greater Rochester Health Foundation and a founder of the 14621 Food Stands Initiative. Smith is running as part of the progressive People’s Slate coalition.

Mitch Gruber

Party lines: Democratic

Place of residence: Rochester, Corn Hill

Age: 40

Campaign Site

Facebook

Gruber is running for a third term on City Council. He is also the chief impact officer at Foodlink.

Marcus Williams

Party lines: Conservative

Place of residence: Rochester, Susan B. Anthony neighborhood

Age: 38

Campaign Site

Facebook

Williams is the executive director of the Rhema Institute, a civics organization. Williams unsuccessfully challenged state Assemblymember Demond Meeks in 2022 and 2024 as a Republican.

Victor Sanchez

Party lines: Working Families

Place of residence: Rochester, North Winton Village

Age: 36

Campaign Site

Instagram

Sanchez is a project manager in the University of Rochester’s Planning, Design, and Construction Department. Sanchez, whose family immigrated from Mexico, ran unsuccessfully for city council in 2021, months after becoming a citizen.

Kelly Cheatle

Party lines: Working Families

Place of residence: Rochester, Park Avenue neighborhood

Age: 48

Campaign Site

Facebook

Cheatle is a visual artist, author and community organizer.

David Sutliff-Atias

Party lines: Green

Place of residence: Rochester, North Winton Village

Age: 59

Campaign Site

Facebook

Sutliff-Atias is a teacher and activist. This is his third time running for city council with the Green Party.

Connections Conservative and Green Party candidates for Rochester City Council In the first hour of "Connections with Evan Dawson" on 10/20/25, we continue our conversations with candidates on the ballot for Rochester City Council in the general election. Listen • 50:30

Commissioner of schools (Three to be elected)

Kareem McCullough

Party lines: Democratic, Working Families

Place of residence: Rochester, 19th Ward

Campaign Site

Instagram

McCullough is the founder of Kids Movement to Leadership, a nonprofit organization. He was previously the principal of Rochester Academy Charter School and has taught English in China and the United Arab Emirates.

Camille Simmons

Party lines: Democratic, Working Families

Place of residence: Rochester, Corn Hill

Age: 49

Facebook

Simmons is running for a second term on the school board and has served as its president since January. Simmons is also the executive director of the nonprofit organization Leadership Rochester.

Heather Feinman

Party lines: Democratic

Place of residence: Rochester, Corn Hill

Age: 59

Campaign Site

Instagram

Feinman is the language access coordinator for the Rochester Police Accountability Board and a mother of three current Rochester City School District students.

Brighton

Supervisor

William Moehle

Party lines: Democratic

Place of residence: Brighton

Age: 70

Campaign Site

Facebook

Moehle has served as town supervisor since 2012 and is running unopposed for another two-year term. Before becoming supervisor, Moehle was the town attorney.

Town clerk

Daniel Aman

Party lines: Democratic

Place of residence: Brighton

Age: 52

Linktree

Facebook

Aman has been town clerk since 2012. He is running unopposed for another two-year term.

Town board (Two to be elected)

Christine Corrado

Party lines: Democratic

Place of residence: Brighton

Age: 58

Campaign Site

Facebook

Corrado is running for a second full term after being appointed to the board in 2018 and elected in 2021. Corrado works as a technical editor for a local intellectual property firm.

Clara Sanguinetti

Party lines: Democratic

Place of residence: Brighton

Age: 37

Campaign Site

Facebook

Sanguinetti a financial advisor and a member of Brighton’s Planning Board. She settled in Brighton after immigrating to the U.S. from Argentina.

Robin Wilt

Party lines: Working Families

Place of residence: Brighton

Age: 56

Campaign Site

Facebook

Wilt is an activist and real estate agent who became a town board member in 2018. Wilt has previously run for Congress and State Assembly.

Chili

Supervisor

David Dunning

Party lines: Republican, Conservative

Place of residence: Chili

Age: 68

Facebook

Dunning has served as town supervisor since 2008 and is running unopposed.

Town clerk

Virginia Ignatowski

Party lines: Republican, Conservative

Place of residence: Chili

Age: 60

Facebook

Ignatowski became town clerk in 2012 and is running unopposed this election cycle. She previously served as a town board member.

Town board (Two to be elected)

Mark DeCory

Party lines: Republican, Conservative

Place of residence: Chili

Age: 67

DeCory has been a town board member since 2016 and works as an accountant.

Tracy DiFlorio

Party lines: Republican, Conservative

Place of residence: Chili

Age: 62

Facebook

DiFlorio is leaving the Monroe County Legislature after 10 years due to term limits. DiFlorio served on the town board before she was elected to the Monroe County Legislature.

Town justice (Two to be elected)

Eric Stowe

Party lines: Republican, Conservative

Place of residence: Chili

Age: 44

Facebook

Stowe is seeking reelection to the bench after winning the seat in 2021. He is also an attorney in private practice.

Ronald Evangelista

Party lines: Republican, Conservative

Place of residence: Chili

Age: 79

Facebook

Evangelista was first elected to the bench in 2013. He was previously the president of the Rochester Police Locust Club.

Clarkson

Supervisor

Ursula Liotta

Party lines: Republican, Conservative

Place of residence: Clarkson

Age: 68

Campaign Site

Liotta has been town supervisor since 2023 and is running unopposed. She was previously a 15-year town employee who worked in several different departments.

Town board (Two to be elected)

David Howlett

Party lines: Republican, Conservative

Place of residence: Clarkson

Age: 59

Campaign Site

Howlett is a social studies teacher at Gates Chili High School and has served as a member of the Brockport school since 2015.

Kathy Delorme

Party lines: Republican, Conservative

Place of residence: Clarkson

Age: 70

Campaign Site

Delorme is a retired Spencerport High School math teacher and former assistant professor at Monroe Community College.

Town board (Two-year term)

Tom Guarino

Party lines: Republican

Place of residence: Clarkson

Age: 58

Campaign Site

Facebook

Guarino is running unopposed for a two-year term after being appointed to fill the seat held by the late Evan Wexler. Guarino owns a home remodeling business and previously served on the town council from 2020 to 2023.

Highway superintendent

Robert Viscardi

Party lines: Republican, Conservative

Place of residence: Clarkson

Age: 59

Campaign Site

Viscardi is running unopposed for a fourth term as highway superintendent. He has worked in town government for 28 years, previously as a highway foreman.

Town justice

Ian Penders

Party lines: Republican, Conservative

Place of residence: Clarkson

Age: 37

Facebook

Penders was first elected to the bench in 2017 and is running for reelection unopposed.

East Rochester

Village trustee (Two to be elected)

Melissa Greco-Lopes

Party lines: Democratic, We Are ER

Place of residence: East Rochester

Age: 42

Facebook

Greco-Lopes is a lifelong East Rochester resident and assistant director of marketing and communications at St. John Fisher University.

Nicole Walton

Party lines: Democratic, We Are ER

Place of residence: East Rochester

Age: 51

Facebook

Walton is a human resources professional with over 20 years of experience.

Ted Conners

Party lines: Republican, Conservative

Place of residence: East Rochester

Age: 69

Facebook

Conners was first elected to the village board in 2009 and currently serves as deputy mayor. He co-owns Conners Landscape and is a member of the East Rochester Fire Department.

Kelley Swagler

Party lines: Republican, Conservative

Place of residence: East Rochester

Age: 60

Facebook

Swagler is a retired health care professional who has served on the village board since 2017.

Gates

Supervisor

Cosmo Giunta

Party lines: Republican, Conservative

Place of residence: Gates

Age: 56

Facebook

Giunta became town supervisor in 2018 and is running unopposed. Before his tenure as town supervisor, Giunta served as town clerk and deputy town clerk.

Town board (Two to be elected)

Kristin Zava

Party lines: Democratic

Place of residence: Gates

Age: 53

Campaign Site

Zava works as an administrative assistant at the Rochester Housing Authority.

Amanda McGinnis

Party lines: Democratic

Place of residence: Gates

Age: 44

Campaign Site

McGinnis is a program coordinator for the EmpowHer Network and a member of the Gates Library Board of Trustees.

Lee Cordero

Party lines: Republican, Conservative

Place of residence: Gates

Age: 66

Gates town board member bio

Cordero was first elected to the town board in 2014. He owns and operates a landscape and snow removal business.

Andrew Loughlin

Party lines: Republican, Conservative

Place of residence: Gates

Age: 40

Gates town board member bio

Loughlin was first elected to the town board in 2017. He is currently a Monroe County Sheriff’s Office deputy.

Town justice (Two to be elected)

Sarah Krzemien

Party lines: Democratic

Place of residence: Gates

Age: 40

Instagram

Krzemien is a political science Ph.D. student at the University at Buffalo and a security officer for the New York State Department of State.

Autumn Young

Party lines: Democratic

Place of residence: Gates

Age: 31

Instagram

Young is an attorney in the the Monroe County Conflict Defender’s Office, where she handles Family Court cases.

Frank Cassara

Party lines: Republican, Conservative

Place of residence: Gates

Age: 59

Cassara was first elected to the bench in 2017.

Peter Pupatelli

Party lines: Republican, Conservative

Place of residence: Gates

Age: 82

Pupatelli was first elected to the bench in 2001.

Greece

Supervisor

Jeffery McCann

Party lines: Democratic, Conservative

Place of residence: Greece

Age: 61

Campaign Site

Facebook

McCann has served as a deputy county supervisor under County Executive Adam Bello for the past five years. McCann, a former county legislator, ran Bello’s campaign for county executive and has also been a deputy clerk for the Town of Greece.

Bill Murphy

Party lines: Republican

Place of residence: Greece

Age: 61

Campaign Site

Facebook

Murphy currently represents the 2nd Ward at the town council. He previously served as chief of the Holley Police Department and an officer with the Greece police.

Town board - Ward 1

David DiPonzio

Party lines: Republican, Conservative

Place of residence: Greece

Age: 34

Facebook

DiPonzio is running unopposed for a second term representing the 1st Ward. He works in IT for Monroe County and previously served as a deputy sheriff in the county jail.

Town board - Ward 2

Jim Leary

Party lines: Democratic

Place of residence: Greece

Age: 70

Campaign Site

Facebook

Leary spent nearly 30 years working as a Greece police officer and is now a member of Monroe County's Community Traffic Safety Team.

Spencer Bernard

Party lines: Republican, Conservative

Place of residence: Greece

Age: 35

Campaign Site

A Greece native, Bernard has spent the last six years working as the chief of staff for the town of Pittsford.

Town board - Ward 3

Amorette Miller

Party lines: Democratic, Working Families

Place of residence: Greece

Age: 47

Campaign Site

Facebook

Miller is a workers’ rights advocate and director of recruitment, retention and selection with the Rochester City School District. She is also co-founder of the job search website ShiftDiff.

Michael Bloomer

Party lines: Republican, Conservative

Place of residence: Greece

Age: 58

Greece town board bio

Bloomer has represented the 3rd Ward since 2021. Before being appointed to the town board, the Greece native spent more than three decades at the Ridge Road Fire District, including positions as chief officer, battalion chief, deputy chief, and acting fire chief.

Town board - Ward 4

Rick Antelli Jr.

Party lines: Republican, Conservative

Place of residence: Greece

Age: 35

Facebook

Antelli is running unopposed for Greece town board. He is currently the director of finance for New York’s Seventh Judicial District and previously served on the town of Greece Planning Board.

Receiver of taxes

Andrew Conlon

Party lines: Republican, Conservative

Place of residence: Greece

Age: 41

Facebook

Conlon was first elected as receiver taxes in 2017 and is running unopposed. He previously served on the town board and worked as an aide to now-retired state Sen. Joe Robach.

Town justice (Three to be elected)

Shannon Pero

Party lines: Republican, Conservative

Place of residence: Greece

Age: 46

Greece Town Court

Pero was first elected to the town bench in 2017. She previously served on the Greece town board.

Deb Crowder

Party lines: Republican, Conservative

Place of residence: Greece

Age: 59

Greece Town Court

Crowder was first elected to the town bench in 2021. She also co-founded a family law practice.

Brett Granville

Party lines: Republican, Conservative

Place of residence: Greece

Age: 59

Facebook

Granville was first elected to the town bench in 2017. He is also a former member of the Greece town board.

Hamlin

Supervisor

Steven Baase

Party lines: Republican, Conservative

Place of residence: Hamlin

Age: 66

Town of Hamlin bio

Baase has served as Hamlin town supervisor since 2022 and is running unopposed. He previously spent 30 years in the town’s Highway Department, including 12 years as superintendent.

Town board (Two to be elected)

Sharon Steigerwald

Party lines: Democratic

Place of residence: Hamlin

Age: 75

Facebook

Steigerwald is currently a member of the Hamlin Planning Board. She unsuccessfully ran for Hamlin Town Justice in 2023.

Steve Klafehn

Party lines: Democratic

Place of residence: Hamlin

Age: 53

Klafehn is the head of the Hamlin Democratic Committee.

Jennifer Goodrich Voelkl

Party lines: Republican, Conservative

Place of residence: Hamlin

Age: 47

Facebook

Goodrich Voelkl has served on the town council since 2014 and is also a nurse with the University of Rochester Medical Center.

Ricky Wright

Party lines: Republican, Conservative

Place of residence: Hamlin

Age: 66

Hamlin town board member bio

Wright became a town board member in 2023 and won reelection to a one-year term in 2024. He is a Navy veteran and recently retired after a 45-year career at Wegmans.

Highway superintendent

Michael German

Party lines: Republican, Conservative

Place of residence: Hamlin

Age: 46

German is running unopposed for a second four-year term.

Henrietta

Supervisor

Stephen Schultz

Party lines: Democratic

Place of residence: Henrietta

Age: 63

Campaign Site

Facebook

Schultz was first elected town supervisor in 2017. He previously founded and operated the aerial imaging company Pictometry International.

Corey Brown

Party lines: Republican, Conservative

Place of residence: Henrietta

Age: 45

Campaign Site

Facebook

Brown is an engineer and the founder of American Seekers Academy, a homeschool co-op focused on Western New York.

Town board (Two to be elected)

Millie Sefranek

Party lines: Democratic

Place of residence: Henrietta

Age: 49

Campaign Site

Facebook

Sefranek is an adult educator, local advocate and assistant town leader for the Henrietta Democratic Committee.

Kristina Owens

Party lines: Democratic

Place of residence: Henrietta

Age: 49

Campaign Site

Facebook

Owens is a teacher at Edison Tech High School and a former biologist at the U.S. Department of Agriculture.

Patrick Herman

Party lines: Republican, Conservative

Place of residence: Henrietta

Age: 42

Facebook

Herman owns and operates a landscaping company in his native Henrietta. He spent 13 years working in the town’s Highway Department and served as president of the town’s public workers union.

Timothy Ochs

Party lines: Republican, Conservative

Place of residence: Henrietta

Age: 55

Facebook

Ochs is a 35-year town of Henrietta employee and a former volunteer firefighter.

Irondequoit

Supervisor

Connections Candidates for Irondequoit town supervisor In the first hour of "Connections with Evan Dawson" on 10/22/25, we talk with the candidates for Irondequoit town supervisor about the issues facing the town. Listen • 50:35

John Perticone

Party lines: Democratic

Place of residence: Irondequoit

Age: 67

Campaign Site

Facebook

Perticone is a lifelong Irondequoit resident who has served on the town board since winning election in 2007. Perticone launched his campaign after incumbent Democrat Andraé Evans was accused of sexual harassment.

Anthony Costanza

Party lines: Republican

Place of residence: Irondequoit

Age: 50

Campaign Site

Facebook

Costanza is a U.S. Air Force veteran and recently served as Irondequoit’s assessor. He was indicted this summer on charges of official misconduct and violating a town conflict of interest statute. Costanza has vehemently denied the allegations and pleaded not guilty.

Town board

Ann Cunningham

Party lines: Democratic, Working Families

Place of residence: Irondequoit

Age: 62

Facebook

Cunningham was appointed to fill a vacancy on the town board in 2024 and then reelected that November to fill a one-year term. She also serves as the executive director of OASIS Rochester.

Peter Wehner

Party lines: Democratic

Place of residence: Irondequoit

Age: 63

Facebook

Wehner has been a town council member since 2016 and is the current deputy supervisor. He is also the vice president and architectural department manager of Passero Associates and an adjunct professor at RIT.

Lisa Barrett

Party lines: Republican, Conservative

Place of residence: Irondequoit

Age: 66

Campaign Site

Facebook

Barrett is a longtime Irondequoit resident and has spent decades working in civil engineering on public works projects in the Rochester area.

Michael Voigt

Party lines: Republican, Conservative

Place of residence: Irondequoit

Age: 37

Campaign Site

Facebook

Voigt is the owner of Voigt’s Event Rentals and an online nutrient supplement business.

Town justice

Alison Camp

Party lines: Democratic, Working Families

Place of residence: Irondequoit

Age: 35

Camp is a deputy attorney for Monroe County and a former prosecutor in the Monroe County District Attorney’s Office.

Joseph Valentino

Party lines: Democratic, Working Families

Place of residence: Irondequoit

Age: 53

Valentino was first elected to the town bench in 2009.

Mendon

Supervisor

Joe Alati

Party lines: Democratic

Place of residence: Mendon

Age: 69

Campaign Site

Facebook

Alati has been the owner of a collision repair business and a teacher. He spent nine years on the Honeoye Falls-Lima School Board and also served on the district’s Program Budget Advisory Council.

Brent Rosiek

Party lines: Republican, Conservative

Place of residence: Mendon

Age: 52

Campaign Site

Facebook

Rosiek has been a town board member since 2022. Rosiek is a civil engineer and spent seven years as chair of the Mendon Planning Board.

Town clerk

Michelle Booth

Party lines: Republican, Conservative

Place of residence: Honeoye Falls

Age: 47

Campaign Site

Booth is running unopposed for a third term. She worked in the clerk’s office for seven years before she was elected as clerk.

Town board (Two to be elected)

Tanner Cheek

Party lines: Democratic

Place of residence: Mendon

Age: 40

Campaign Site

Facebook

Cheek is the vice president of marketing and sales at an aerospace manufacturer and is also a U.S. Army veteran.

Rebecca Kreuzer

Party lines: Democratic

Place of residence: Honeoye Falls

Age: 46

Kreuzer is a researcher at Pacific Northwest National Laboratory and holds a Ph.D. in geochemistry.

Danielle Liberatore

Party lines: Republican, Conservative

Place of residence: Mendon

Age: 38

Campaign Site

Liberatore is a licensed realtor and the part-time secretary to outgoing Mendon Town Supervisor John Moffitt. She also serves on the town Planning Board and as treasurer of the Mendon Republican Committee.

David Smith

Party lines: Republican, Conservative

Place of residence: Mendon

Age: 63

Campaign Site

Smith is the owner of David Smith Irrigation, Inc. and a retired captain in the Brighton Fire District.

Town board (Two year term)

Thomas Voorhees

Party lines: Republican, Conservative

Place of residence: Honeoye Falls

Age: 70

Campaign Site

Voorhees served in various roles in Mendon’s town government. After his retirement in 2020, he won election as the town’s highway superintendent, with his term set to end this year.

Highway superintendent

Peter Doyle

Party lines: Republican, Conservative

Place of residence: Mendon

Age: 69

Campaign Site

Doyle is a trucker, a U.S. Army veteran, and former Honeoye Falls Fire Department chief. He ran a write-in campaign for highway superintendent in 2023. Doyle is running unopposed.

Town justice

Amanda Balling

Party lines: Republican, Conservative

Place of residence: Mendon

Age: 42

Campaign Site

Balling spent 13 years working as a prosecutor for the Monroe County District Attorney’s Office before opening her own law practice in 2023. She is running unopposed.

Ogden

Supervisor

Michael Zale

Party lines: Republican, Conservative

Place of residence: Ogden

Age: 43

Facebook

Zale was first elected Ogden Town Supervisor in 2021 and is running unopposed. He previously served on the town board and in the Monroe County Legislature.

Town board (Two to be elected)

Linda Gibbardo

Party lines: Democratic

Place of residence: Ogden

Age: 61

Facebook

Gibbardo is the owner of Village Ice Cream Shop in Spencerport and a self-described “involved volunteer.”

Jaime Erskine-Pettit

Party lines: Democratic

Place of residence: Ogden

Age: 47

Facebook

Erskine-Pettit is a physician assistant working in the mental health field. She also co-founded Dreams from Drake, a nonprofit organization that assists children and teens who lost a sibling or parent.

Steven Toms

Party lines: Republican, Conservative

Place of residence: Ogden

Age: 66

Toms is a retired engineer who was first elected to the town board in 2021.

Joshua Hinman

Party lines: Republican, Conservative

Place of residence: Ogden

Age: 48

Hinman is a licensed realtor who was first elected to the town board in 2021.

Highway superintendent

Douglas Case

Party lines: Republican, Conservative

Place of residence: Spencerport

Age: 52

Case became acting highway superintendent earlier this year after the previous superintendent, Dan Wolf, resigned following accusations of racism and sexism. Case, who is running unopposed, had served as deputy highway superintendent since 2021.

Town justice

Andrew Kleehammer

Party lines: Democratic

Place of residence: Ogden

Age: 38

Facebook

Kleehammer is an attorney who’s spent most of his career practicing in Monroe County Family Court.

Christopher Mears

Party lines: Republican, Conservative

Place of residence: Spencerport

Age: 58

Facebook

Mears was appointed to the bench in January to fill a vacancy left by Justice David Murante, who resigned earlier this year. Mears is the security director for the Spencerport school district and was the chief of the Ogden Police Department.

Parma

Supervisor

Dave Ciufo

Party lines: Republican, Conservative

Place of residence: Parma

Age:62

Ciufo currently serves on the town board and is Parma's deputy supervisor. He is running unopposed.

Town clerk

Carrie Fracassi

Party lines: Republican, Conservative

Place of residence: Hilton

Age:52

Fracassi has been town clerk since 2018 and has worked for the town since 2009. She is running unopposed.

Town board (Two to be elected)

Daryl Maslanka

Party lines: Republican, Conservative

Place of residence: Parma

Age:64

Maslanka has served as chairman of Parma’s Planning Board and previously worked as an engineer.

Mike Zillioux

Party lines: Republican, Conservative

Place of residence: Parma

Age:67

Zillioux is a sales manager who ran unsuccessfully for school board in 2024.

Highway superintendent

Jim Christ

Party lines: Republican, Conservative

Place of residence: Parma

Age:64

Christ joined Parma’s Highway Department in 2006 and has been superintendent since 2019. He is running unopposed.

Penfield

Supervisor

Connections Penfield town supervisor race In the second half of the first hour of "Connections with Evan Dawson" on 10/23/25, we talk with Kevin Berry, the Democratic candidate for Penfield town supervisor. Listen • 25:44

Kevin Berry

Party lines: Democratic, Working Families

Place of residence: Penfield

Age:61

Campaign Site

Facebook

Berry was elected to the town board in 2023. He is an executive at The Arc Wayne and is running as part of the unofficial United Penfield slate.

Jeffrey Leenhouts

Party lines: Republican, Conservative

Place of residence: Penfield

Age: 59

Facebook

Leenhouts is seeking a second term as town supervisor after winning election in 2023. He was previously a project manager.

Town clerk

Amy Steklof

Party lines: Republican, Conservative

Place of residence: Penfield

Age:65

Campaign Site

Facebook

Steklof has served as town clerk since being appointed to the position in 2009. The lifelong Penfield resident is running unopposed.

Town board (Two to be elected)

Bill Lang

Party lines: Democratic, Working Families

Place of residence: Penfield

Age:40

Campaign Site

Facebook

Lang is the director of community development for the town of Irondequoit. He is a volunteer EMT and a previous volunteer fire captain in West Webster. He is running as part of the unofficial United Penfield slate.

Jon Getz

Party lines: Democratic, Working Families

Place of residence: Penfield

Age:58

Campaign Site

Facebook

Getz is an attorney and mediator. He is the vice president of the state Bar Association for the Seventh Judicial District and has held other law-related positions. He is running as part of the unofficial United Penfield slate.

Candace Lee

Party lines: Republican, Conservative

Place of residence: Penfield

Age:39

Town board bio

Lee is seeking a second four-year term on the town board. She is the senior counsel for MVP Health Care.

Robert Ockenden

Party lines: Republican, Conservative

Place of residence: Penfield

Age:57

Town board bio

Ockenden, who also serves as deputy town supervisor, is seeking a second full term on the town board after being appointed in 2020. Ockenden has spent decades as a volunteer firefighter.

Town justice

James Mulley Jr.

Party lines: Republican, Conservative

Place of residence: Penfield

Age: 67

Campaign Site

Mulley was first elected to the town bench in 2009 and is running unopposed. Mulley previously served on the Penfield town board and was also deputy supervisor.

Perinton

Supervisor

Connections Candidates for Perinton town supervisor In the second hour of "Connections with Evan Dawson" on 10/23/25, we sit down with the candidates for Perinton town supervisor to discuss the issues facing the town. Listen • 51:22

Jennifer Townsend

Party lines: Democratic, Working Families

Place of residence: Fairport

Age:45

Campaign Site

Facebook

Townsend is owner of an architecture firm and serves as a member of the village of Fairport’s Office of Community and Economic Development Board.

Ciaran Hanna

Party lines: Republican, Conservative

Place of residence: Perinton

Age:62

Facebook

Before being appointed as town supervisor in 2018, Hanna was a Perinton Town Board member and a member of the Monroe County Legislature.

Town clerk

Andrew Gilchrist

Party lines: Democratic, Working Families

Place of residence: Fairport

Age:43

Facebook

Gilchrist is a strategy manager for a nonprofit organization focused on water access in South Sudan. He unsuccessfully challenged then-state Assemblyman Mark Johns in 2018.

Janelle Reed

Party lines: Republican, Conservative

Place of residence: Perinton

Age:45

Facebook

Reed has been town clerk since 2022. She previously served as the town’s recreation supervisor.

Town board (Two to be elected)

Emily Mischler

Party lines: Democratic, Working Families

Place of residence: Fairport

Age:49

Campaign Site

Facebook

Mischler is an elementary school teacher in the Phelps-Clifton Springs Central School District. She’s served on the Fairport village board since 2019.

David Masterson

Party lines: Democratic

Place of residence: Perinton

Age:

Facebook

Masterson owns a commercial electric company and a Christmas tree farm.

David Belaskas

Party lines: Republican, Conservative

Place of residence: Perinton

Age:59

Town of Perinton bio

Facebook

Belaskas is a lifelong Perinton resident who has served on the town council since 2019. He is currently an administrator at the Rochester Genesee Regional Transportation Authority.

Mike Cialini

Party lines: Republican, Conservative

Place of residence: Perinton

Age: 49

Campaign Site

Facebook

Cialini is a U.S. Air Force veteran and a weather observer.

Town justice

Charles Steinman

Party lines: Democratic, Working Families

Place of residence: Fairport

Age: 75

Campaign Site

Facebook

Steinman was first elected to the bench in 2021. He maintains a private practice and has worked for the Monroe County Public Defender’s Office and the New York State Attorney General’s Office.

Matthew Lenhard

Party lines: Republican, Conservative

Place of residence: Perinton

Age: 54

Facebook

Lenhard leads the Rochester office of the law firm Rupp Pfalzgraf. He is also a member of Perinton’s Zoning Board of Appeals.

Pittsford

Supervisor

Connections Candidates for Pittsford town supervisor In the first hour of "Connections with Evan Dawson" on 10/24/25, the candidates for Pittsford town supervisor — Democrat Cathy Koshykar and Republican Bill Smith — discuss their priorities for office. Listen • 51:16

Cathy Koshykar

Party lines: Democratic, Working Families

Place of residence: Pittsford

Age:51

Campaign Site

Facebook

Koshykar is an attorney who has served on the Pittsford town board for more than five years.

William Smith Jr.

Party lines: Republican, Conservative

Place of residence: Pittsford

Age:70

Town of Pittsford bio

Facebook

Smith has been town supervisor since 2014. He’s also served in the county legislature and on the town board.

Town board (Two to be elected)

Michael Arcuri

Party lines: Democratic, Working Families

Place of residence: Pittsford

Age:34

Campaign Site

Facebook

Arcuri is a Pittsford native and a physician assistant at University of Rochester Medical Center.

Cha Ron Sattler-Leblanc

Party lines: Democratic, Working Families

Place of residence: Pittsford

Age:53

Campaign Site

Facebook

Sattler-Leblanc is an administrator at RIT, a gun control advocate and a member of the Pittsford Democratic Committee.

Kim Taylor

Party lines: Republican, Conservative

Place of residence: Pittsford

Age:53

Town of Pittsford bio

Facebook

Taylor was elected to the town board in 2021 and also serves as deputy supervisor. Taylor is an attorney and manages the assigned counsel program for the regional appellate court.

Scott Wallman

Party lines: Republican, Conservative

Place of residence: Pittsford

Age:57

Facebook

Wallman has spent more than 35 years working for the town highway department.

Town justice

Rich Murajda

Party lines: Democratic, Working Families

Place of residence: Pittsford

Age: 41

Campaign Site

Facebook

Murajda serves as a court attorney advising judges in Monroe County Court and was previously a public defender.

John Bernacki Jr.

Party lines: Republican, Conservative

Place of residence: Pittsford

Age: 59

Law firm bio

Facebook

Bernacki was first elected to the bench in 2009. He also operates the Pittsford-based firm Bernacki Law.

Riga

Supervisor

Brad O’Brocta

Party lines: Republican, Conservative

Place of residence: Riga

Age:54

Campaign Site

O’Brocta was first elected as town supervisor in 2015 and is running unopposed.

Town clerk

Kimberly Pape

Party lines: Republican, Conservative

Place of residence: Riga

Age:59

Campaign Site

Pape was first elected as town clerk in 2005 and is running unopposed.

Town board (Two to be elected)

Christopher Vossler

Party lines: Republican, Conservative

Place of residence: Riga

Age:46

Vossler is running for his first term on the board.

James Fodge

Party lines: Republican, Conservative

Place of residence: Riga

Age:76

Fodge has been a Riga Town Council member since 2008.

Highway superintendent

Stephen Flagler

Party lines: Republican, Conservative

Place of residence: Churchville

Age:58

Facebook

Flagler was first elected to his post in 2022 and is running unopposed.

Rush

Supervisor

Lee Hankins

Party lines: Democratic, Rush Neighbors Together

Place of residence: Rush

Age: 76

Campaign Site

Facebook

Hankins unsuccessfully ran against Woolaver in 2023.

Daniel Woolaver

Party lines: Republican, Conservative

Place of residence: Rush

Age: 67

Campaign Site

Woolaver is seeking reelection to a second two-year term as town supervisor. A remodeling contractor, he previously served on the town board and Zoning Board of Appeals.

Town board (Two to be elected)

Marianne Rizzo

Party lines: Democratic, Rush Neighbors Together

Place of residence: Rush

Age: 65

Facebook

Rizzo is a retired RCSD teacher and chairperson of the Rush Democratic Committee.

David McGlashon

Party lines: Democratic, Rush Neighbors Together

Place of residence: Rush

Age: 30

Facebook

McGlashon is a teacher and the town leader of the Rush Democratic Committee.

Jeffrey Koppers

Party lines: Republican, Conservative

Place of residence: Rush

Age: 45

Campaign Site

Koppers is an electrician and Army National Guard veteran.

Daniel Chase

Party lines: Republican, Conservative

Place of residence: Rush

Age: 43

Campaign Site

Chase was first elected to the board in 2021 and is currently serving as deputy town supervisor. He is a partner and manager at Chase Farms.

Sweden

Supervisor

Patricia Hayles

Party lines: Republican, Conservative

Place of residence: Sweden

Age: 68

Facebook

Hayles, an accountant, is running unopposed for a second two-year term.

Town clerk

Karen Sweeting

Party lines: Republican, Conservative

Place of residence: Sweden

Age: 55

Sweeting was first elected as town clerk in 2005 and is running unopposed. She is also the village of Brockport historian and the director of the Brockport Museum & Library of Local History.

Town board

Rory Schnurr

Party lines: Democratic

Place of residence: Sweden

Campaign Site

Facebook

Schnurr is an attorney with a wide-ranging practice.

Scott Maar

Party lines: Republican, Conservative

Place of residence: Sweden

Age: 53

Facebook

Maar was first elected to the town council in 2024 and serves as deputy town supervisor.

Gary Sullivan

Party lines: Republican, Conservative

Place of residence: Sweden

Age: 69

Facebook

Sullivan was first elected to the town council in 2021. He is a retired major crimes investigator for the city of Rochester and is a member of the Sweden Community Recreation Foundation's board.

Town justice

Joann Sharp

Party lines: Democratic, Working Families

Place of residence: Sweden

Age: 58

Campaign Site

Facebook

Sharp has been an attorney for nearly 30 years.

Paul Vadas

Party lines: Republican, Conservative

Place of residence: Sweden

Age: 59

Facebook

Vadas was appointed as town justice in January. He was previously a lieutenant in the Monroe County Sheriff's Office.

Webster

Supervisor

Alex Scialdone

Party lines: Democratic, Working Families

Place of residence: Webster

Age: 37

Campaign Site

Facebook

Scialdone is a Webster native and father.

Sean Hanna

Party lines: Republican, Conservative

Place of residence: Webster

Age: 63

Campaign Site

Facebook

Hanna is an attorney and small business owner who previously served in the county legislature and the New York State Assembly. He is also a former regional director of the state Department of Environmental Conservation.

Town board (Two to be elected)

Garrett Wagner

Party lines: Democratic, Working Families

Place of residence: Webster

Age: 44

Campaign Site

Wagner is an accountant and a Webster native.

Nick Hunter

Party lines: Democratic, Working Families

Place of residence: Webster

Age: 36

Campaign Site

Facebook

Hunter is an insurance claims analyst.

Ginny Nguyen

Party lines: Republican, Conservative

Place of residence: Webster

Age: 62

Campaign Site

Facebook

Nyugen was first elected to the town council in 2021. She is a realtor and the vice president of Vietnamese Community of Rochester.

.

Chris Brown

Party lines: Republican, Conservative

Place of residence: Webster

Age: 49

Campaign Site

Facebook

Brown is a software engineer and member of the town Conservation Board.

Town justice

Brittany Bonanno

Party lines: Democratic, Judicial Integrity, Working Families

Place of residence: Webster

Age: 40

Campaign Site

Facebook

Bonanno is a corporate investigator at Xerox and a board member of the nonprofit Partners in Restorative Initiatives. She previously worked for the New York State Department of Corrections and Community Supervision.

Thomas DiSalvo

Party lines: Republican, Conservative

Place of residence: Webster

Age: 72

Campaign Site

Facebook

DiSalvo was first elected to the bench in 2001. He operates his own law firm and was previously the deputy town attorney.

Wheatland

Supervisor

Jim Kirch

Party lines: Republican, Conservative

Place of residence: Wheatland

Age: 63

Town of Wheatland bio

Kirch is running unopposed for a second two-year term. Kirch is a retired project manager at Johnson & Johnson.

Town board

Steven Call

Party lines: Republican

Place of residence: Wheatland

Age: 60

Call is a retired middle and high school teacher in the Wheatland-Chili Central School District.

Timothy Davis

Party lines: Republican, Conservative

Place of residence: Wheatland

Age: 47

Twitter/X

Davis has been a member of town council since 2021 and works as an engineering technician.

Joseph Snyder

Party lines: Conservative

Place of residence: Wheatland

Age: 61

Snyder is the director of purchasing at the Pike Company. He ran unsuccessfully in the Republican primary.

Highway superintendent

Brian Turner

Party lines: Republican, Conservative

Place of residence: Wheatland

Turner was first elected as highway superintendent in 2024 and is running unopposed.

Town justice (Two to be elected)

Nicole Bayly

Party lines: Republican, Conservative

Place of residence: Wheatland

Age: 51

Bayly was first elected to the bench in 2013. She is also a Monroe County Family Court attorney referee and previously worked for the New York State Unified Court System.

Michael Smith

Party lines: Republican, Conservative

Place of residence: Scottsville

Age: 55

Smith was first elected to the bench in 2021.

