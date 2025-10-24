Meet the candidates on the ballot in Monroe County
For Rochester-area voters there are no big state or national races on the ballot this year, but in Monroe County there's a slew of local races
The elections give voters the chance to shape Rochester City Hall, the Monroe County Legislature, local courts, and every town government.
Election Day is Tuesday, Nov. 4, with polls open from 6 a.m. to 9 p.m. Early voting starts Saturday and runs until Sunday, Nov. 2.
Voters can check their registration, find their Election Day polling places, or view their ballots by using the Monroe County Board of Elections' voter information lookup tool.
The candidates are listed below in the order they appear on the ballot.
Monroe County races
Monroe County sheriff
Todd Baxter
Party lines: Democratic, Conservative
Place of residence: Ogden
Age: 60
Baxter is running unopposed for a third term as Monroe County Sheriff. Baxter previously served as a captain in the Rochester Police Department, the chief of the Greece Police Department and the executive director of the Veterans Outreach Center.
Monroe County Legislature
3rd District (Chili)
Marvin Stepherson
Party lines: Democratic, Working Families
Place of residence: Chili
Age: 59
Stepherson, an adjunct professor at Roberts Wesleyan University and Monroe Community College, is a military veteran, a retired RPD sergeant and a former Gates-Chili school board member. He ran against outgoing Republican legislator Tracy DiFlorio in 2023.
Scott Hand
Party lines: Republican, Conservative
Place of residence: Chili
Age: 55
Hand spent 35 years working for UPS and has been endorsed by outgoing Republican legislator Tracy Diflorio. He also serves on the Chili Conservation Board.
12th District (Riga, Wheatland, Henrietta)
Nazish Jeffery
Party lines: Democratic
Place of residence: West Henrietta
Age: 33
Jeffery is a policy manager for the American Federation of Scientists who holds a Ph.D. in biochemistry and molecular biology from the University of Rochester.
Leslie Schildt
Party lines: Republican
Place of residence: Riga
Age: 42
Schildt is a lawyer and former senior assistant district attorney. She currently serves as the chair of the town of Riga Zoning Board of Appeals.
Deborah Campanella
Party lines: Conservative, Westside First
Place of residence: Riga
Age: 58
Campanella is a Riga Town Council member and a real estate agent. She attempted to run against Schildt in the Republican primary, but a state judge invalidated her petition.
City of Rochester races
Mayor
Malik Evans
Party lines: Democratic
Place of residence: Rochester, Cobbs Hill neighborhood
Age: 45
Campaign Site
Facebook
Connections
Evans is running for a second term as mayor of Rochester after defeating former Mayor Lovely Warren in 2021. He previously served as an at-large member of the Rochester City Council and on the Rochester City School Board.
Louis Sabo
Party lines: Conservative
Place of residence: Rochester, North Winton Village
Age: 60
Campaign Site
Facebook
Connections
Sabo owns and operates a photo design studio in the city.
City Council (Five at-large seats are up for election)
Stanley Martin
Party lines: Democratic, Working Families
Place of residence: Rochester, Beechwood Neighborhood
Age: 32
Martin is running for a second term as part of the progressive People’s Slate coalition. They co-founded Free The People Rochester after Daniel Prude was restrained and suffocated by Rochester Police in 2020.Prude died in the hospital a week later.
Miguel Melendez Jr.
Party lines: Democratic
Place of residence: Rochester, Group 14621
Age: 39
Melendez serves as the City Council president and is running for a second full term on city council. He is also chief community engagement officer at the Ibero-American Action League.
Lashunda Leslie-Smith
Party lines: Democratic
Place of residence: Rochester, 19th Ward
Age: 46
Leslie-Smith holds a doctorate in social work and is the founder of Successful Pathways, a nonprofit organization dedicated to supporting young parents.
Chiara “Kee Kee” Smith
Party lines: Democratic, Working Families
Place of residence: Rochester, Group 14621
Age: 46
Smith, a lifelong Rochester resident, is a program officer at Greater Rochester Health Foundation and a founder of the 14621 Food Stands Initiative. Smith is running as part of the progressive People’s Slate coalition.
Mitch Gruber
Party lines: Democratic
Place of residence: Rochester, Corn Hill
Age: 40
Gruber is running for a third term on City Council. He is also the chief impact officer at Foodlink.
Marcus Williams
Party lines: Conservative
Place of residence: Rochester, Susan B. Anthony neighborhood
Age: 38
Williams is the executive director of the Rhema Institute, a civics organization. Williams unsuccessfully challenged state Assemblymember Demond Meeks in 2022 and 2024 as a Republican.
Victor Sanchez
Party lines: Working Families
Place of residence: Rochester, North Winton Village
Age: 36
Sanchez is a project manager in the University of Rochester’s Planning, Design, and Construction Department. Sanchez, whose family immigrated from Mexico, ran unsuccessfully for city council in 2021, months after becoming a citizen.
Kelly Cheatle
Party lines: Working Families
Place of residence: Rochester, Park Avenue neighborhood
Age: 48
Cheatle is a visual artist, author and community organizer.
David Sutliff-Atias
Party lines: Green
Place of residence: Rochester, North Winton Village
Age: 59
Sutliff-Atias is a teacher and activist. This is his third time running for city council with the Green Party.
Commissioner of schools (Three to be elected)
Kareem McCullough
Party lines: Democratic, Working Families
Place of residence: Rochester, 19th Ward
McCullough is the founder of Kids Movement to Leadership, a nonprofit organization. He was previously the principal of Rochester Academy Charter School and has taught English in China and the United Arab Emirates.
Camille Simmons
Party lines: Democratic, Working Families
Place of residence: Rochester, Corn Hill
Age: 49
Simmons is running for a second term on the school board and has served as its president since January. Simmons is also the executive director of the nonprofit organization Leadership Rochester.
Heather Feinman
Party lines: Democratic
Place of residence: Rochester, Corn Hill
Age: 59
Feinman is the language access coordinator for the Rochester Police Accountability Board and a mother of three current Rochester City School District students.
Brighton
Supervisor
William Moehle
Party lines: Democratic
Place of residence: Brighton
Age: 70
Moehle has served as town supervisor since 2012 and is running unopposed for another two-year term. Before becoming supervisor, Moehle was the town attorney.
Town clerk
Daniel Aman
Party lines: Democratic
Place of residence: Brighton
Age: 52
Aman has been town clerk since 2012. He is running unopposed for another two-year term.
Town board (Two to be elected)
Christine Corrado
Party lines: Democratic
Place of residence: Brighton
Age: 58
Corrado is running for a second full term after being appointed to the board in 2018 and elected in 2021. Corrado works as a technical editor for a local intellectual property firm.
Clara Sanguinetti
Party lines: Democratic
Place of residence: Brighton
Age: 37
Sanguinetti a financial advisor and a member of Brighton’s Planning Board. She settled in Brighton after immigrating to the U.S. from Argentina.
Robin Wilt
Party lines: Working Families
Place of residence: Brighton
Age: 56
Wilt is an activist and real estate agent who became a town board member in 2018. Wilt has previously run for Congress and State Assembly.
Chili
Supervisor
David Dunning
Party lines: Republican, Conservative
Place of residence: Chili
Age: 68
Dunning has served as town supervisor since 2008 and is running unopposed.
Town clerk
Virginia Ignatowski
Party lines: Republican, Conservative
Place of residence: Chili
Age: 60
Ignatowski became town clerk in 2012 and is running unopposed this election cycle. She previously served as a town board member.
Town board (Two to be elected)
Mark DeCory
Party lines: Republican, Conservative
Place of residence: Chili
Age: 67
DeCory has been a town board member since 2016 and works as an accountant.
Tracy DiFlorio
Party lines: Republican, Conservative
Place of residence: Chili
Age: 62
DiFlorio is leaving the Monroe County Legislature after 10 years due to term limits. DiFlorio served on the town board before she was elected to the Monroe County Legislature.
Town justice (Two to be elected)
Eric Stowe
Party lines: Republican, Conservative
Place of residence: Chili
Age: 44
Stowe is seeking reelection to the bench after winning the seat in 2021. He is also an attorney in private practice.
Ronald Evangelista
Party lines: Republican, Conservative
Place of residence: Chili
Age: 79
Evangelista was first elected to the bench in 2013. He was previously the president of the Rochester Police Locust Club.
Clarkson
Supervisor
Ursula Liotta
Party lines: Republican, Conservative
Place of residence: Clarkson
Age: 68
Liotta has been town supervisor since 2023 and is running unopposed. She was previously a 15-year town employee who worked in several different departments.
Town board (Two to be elected)
David Howlett
Party lines: Republican, Conservative
Place of residence: Clarkson
Age: 59
Howlett is a social studies teacher at Gates Chili High School and has served as a member of the Brockport school since 2015.
Kathy Delorme
Party lines: Republican, Conservative
Place of residence: Clarkson
Age: 70
Delorme is a retired Spencerport High School math teacher and former assistant professor at Monroe Community College.
Town board (Two-year term)
Tom Guarino
Party lines: Republican
Place of residence: Clarkson
Age: 58
Guarino is running unopposed for a two-year term after being appointed to fill the seat held by the late Evan Wexler. Guarino owns a home remodeling business and previously served on the town council from 2020 to 2023.
Highway superintendent
Robert Viscardi
Party lines: Republican, Conservative
Place of residence: Clarkson
Age: 59
Viscardi is running unopposed for a fourth term as highway superintendent. He has worked in town government for 28 years, previously as a highway foreman.
Town justice
Ian Penders
Party lines: Republican, Conservative
Place of residence: Clarkson
Age: 37
Penders was first elected to the bench in 2017 and is running for reelection unopposed.
East Rochester
Village trustee (Two to be elected)
Melissa Greco-Lopes
Party lines: Democratic, We Are ER
Place of residence: East Rochester
Age: 42
Greco-Lopes is a lifelong East Rochester resident and assistant director of marketing and communications at St. John Fisher University.
Nicole Walton
Party lines: Democratic, We Are ER
Place of residence: East Rochester
Age: 51
Walton is a human resources professional with over 20 years of experience.
Ted Conners
Party lines: Republican, Conservative
Place of residence: East Rochester
Age: 69
Conners was first elected to the village board in 2009 and currently serves as deputy mayor. He co-owns Conners Landscape and is a member of the East Rochester Fire Department.
Kelley Swagler
Party lines: Republican, Conservative
Place of residence: East Rochester
Age: 60
Swagler is a retired health care professional who has served on the village board since 2017.
Gates
Supervisor
Cosmo Giunta
Party lines: Republican, Conservative
Place of residence: Gates
Age: 56
Giunta became town supervisor in 2018 and is running unopposed. Before his tenure as town supervisor, Giunta served as town clerk and deputy town clerk.
Town board (Two to be elected)
Kristin Zava
Party lines: Democratic
Place of residence: Gates
Age: 53
Zava works as an administrative assistant at the Rochester Housing Authority.
Amanda McGinnis
Party lines: Democratic
Place of residence: Gates
Age: 44
McGinnis is a program coordinator for the EmpowHer Network and a member of the Gates Library Board of Trustees.
Lee Cordero
Party lines: Republican, Conservative
Place of residence: Gates
Age: 66
Cordero was first elected to the town board in 2014. He owns and operates a landscape and snow removal business.
Andrew Loughlin
Party lines: Republican, Conservative
Place of residence: Gates
Age: 40
Loughlin was first elected to the town board in 2017. He is currently a Monroe County Sheriff’s Office deputy.
Town justice (Two to be elected)
Sarah Krzemien
Party lines: Democratic
Place of residence: Gates
Age: 40
Krzemien is a political science Ph.D. student at the University at Buffalo and a security officer for the New York State Department of State.
Autumn Young
Party lines: Democratic
Place of residence: Gates
Age: 31
Young is an attorney in the the Monroe County Conflict Defender’s Office, where she handles Family Court cases.
Frank Cassara
Party lines: Republican, Conservative
Place of residence: Gates
Age: 59
Cassara was first elected to the bench in 2017.
Peter Pupatelli
Party lines: Republican, Conservative
Place of residence: Gates
Age: 82
Pupatelli was first elected to the bench in 2001.
Greece
Supervisor
Jeffery McCann
Party lines: Democratic, Conservative
Place of residence: Greece
Age: 61
McCann has served as a deputy county supervisor under County Executive Adam Bello for the past five years. McCann, a former county legislator, ran Bello’s campaign for county executive and has also been a deputy clerk for the Town of Greece.
Bill Murphy
Party lines: Republican
Place of residence: Greece
Age: 61
Murphy currently represents the 2nd Ward at the town council. He previously served as chief of the Holley Police Department and an officer with the Greece police.
Town board - Ward 1
David DiPonzio
Party lines: Republican, Conservative
Place of residence: Greece
Age: 34
DiPonzio is running unopposed for a second term representing the 1st Ward. He works in IT for Monroe County and previously served as a deputy sheriff in the county jail.
Town board - Ward 2
Jim Leary
Party lines: Democratic
Place of residence: Greece
Age: 70
Leary spent nearly 30 years working as a Greece police officer and is now a member of Monroe County's Community Traffic Safety Team.
Spencer Bernard
Party lines: Republican, Conservative
Place of residence: Greece
Age: 35
A Greece native, Bernard has spent the last six years working as the chief of staff for the town of Pittsford.
Town board - Ward 3
Amorette Miller
Party lines: Democratic, Working Families
Place of residence: Greece
Age: 47
Miller is a workers’ rights advocate and director of recruitment, retention and selection with the Rochester City School District. She is also co-founder of the job search website ShiftDiff.
Michael Bloomer
Party lines: Republican, Conservative
Place of residence: Greece
Age: 58
Bloomer has represented the 3rd Ward since 2021. Before being appointed to the town board, the Greece native spent more than three decades at the Ridge Road Fire District, including positions as chief officer, battalion chief, deputy chief, and acting fire chief.
Town board - Ward 4
Rick Antelli Jr.
Party lines: Republican, Conservative
Place of residence: Greece
Age: 35
Antelli is running unopposed for Greece town board. He is currently the director of finance for New York’s Seventh Judicial District and previously served on the town of Greece Planning Board.
Receiver of taxes
Andrew Conlon
Party lines: Republican, Conservative
Place of residence: Greece
Age: 41
Conlon was first elected as receiver taxes in 2017 and is running unopposed. He previously served on the town board and worked as an aide to now-retired state Sen. Joe Robach.
Town justice (Three to be elected)
Shannon Pero
Party lines: Republican, Conservative
Place of residence: Greece
Age: 46
Pero was first elected to the town bench in 2017. She previously served on the Greece town board.
Deb Crowder
Party lines: Republican, Conservative
Place of residence: Greece
Age: 59
Crowder was first elected to the town bench in 2021. She also co-founded a family law practice.
Brett Granville
Party lines: Republican, Conservative
Place of residence: Greece
Age: 59
Granville was first elected to the town bench in 2017. He is also a former member of the Greece town board.
Hamlin
Supervisor
Steven Baase
Party lines: Republican, Conservative
Place of residence: Hamlin
Age: 66
Baase has served as Hamlin town supervisor since 2022 and is running unopposed. He previously spent 30 years in the town’s Highway Department, including 12 years as superintendent.
Town board (Two to be elected)
Sharon Steigerwald
Party lines: Democratic
Place of residence: Hamlin
Age: 75
Steigerwald is currently a member of the Hamlin Planning Board. She unsuccessfully ran for Hamlin Town Justice in 2023.
Steve Klafehn
Party lines: Democratic
Place of residence: Hamlin
Age: 53
Klafehn is the head of the Hamlin Democratic Committee.
Jennifer Goodrich Voelkl
Party lines: Republican, Conservative
Place of residence: Hamlin
Age: 47
Goodrich Voelkl has served on the town council since 2014 and is also a nurse with the University of Rochester Medical Center.
Ricky Wright
Party lines: Republican, Conservative
Place of residence: Hamlin
Age: 66
Wright became a town board member in 2023 and won reelection to a one-year term in 2024. He is a Navy veteran and recently retired after a 45-year career at Wegmans.
Highway superintendent
Michael German
Party lines: Republican, Conservative
Place of residence: Hamlin
Age: 46
German is running unopposed for a second four-year term.
Henrietta
Supervisor
Stephen Schultz
Party lines: Democratic
Place of residence: Henrietta
Age: 63
Schultz was first elected town supervisor in 2017. He previously founded and operated the aerial imaging company Pictometry International.
Corey Brown
Party lines: Republican, Conservative
Place of residence: Henrietta
Age: 45
Brown is an engineer and the founder of American Seekers Academy, a homeschool co-op focused on Western New York.
Town board (Two to be elected)
Millie Sefranek
Party lines: Democratic
Place of residence: Henrietta
Age: 49
Sefranek is an adult educator, local advocate and assistant town leader for the Henrietta Democratic Committee.
Kristina Owens
Party lines: Democratic
Place of residence: Henrietta
Age: 49
Owens is a teacher at Edison Tech High School and a former biologist at the U.S. Department of Agriculture.
Patrick Herman
Party lines: Republican, Conservative
Place of residence: Henrietta
Age: 42
Herman owns and operates a landscaping company in his native Henrietta. He spent 13 years working in the town’s Highway Department and served as president of the town’s public workers union.
Timothy Ochs
Party lines: Republican, Conservative
Place of residence: Henrietta
Age: 55
Ochs is a 35-year town of Henrietta employee and a former volunteer firefighter.
Irondequoit
Supervisor
John Perticone
Party lines: Democratic
Place of residence: Irondequoit
Age: 67
Perticone is a lifelong Irondequoit resident who has served on the town board since winning election in 2007. Perticone launched his campaign after incumbent Democrat Andraé Evans was accused of sexual harassment.
Anthony Costanza
Party lines: Republican
Place of residence: Irondequoit
Age: 50
Costanza is a U.S. Air Force veteran and recently served as Irondequoit’s assessor. He was indicted this summer on charges of official misconduct and violating a town conflict of interest statute. Costanza has vehemently denied the allegations and pleaded not guilty.
Town board
Ann Cunningham
Party lines: Democratic, Working Families
Place of residence: Irondequoit
Age: 62
Cunningham was appointed to fill a vacancy on the town board in 2024 and then reelected that November to fill a one-year term. She also serves as the executive director of OASIS Rochester.
Peter Wehner
Party lines: Democratic
Place of residence: Irondequoit
Age: 63
Wehner has been a town council member since 2016 and is the current deputy supervisor. He is also the vice president and architectural department manager of Passero Associates and an adjunct professor at RIT.
Lisa Barrett
Party lines: Republican, Conservative
Place of residence: Irondequoit
Age: 66
Barrett is a longtime Irondequoit resident and has spent decades working in civil engineering on public works projects in the Rochester area.
Michael Voigt
Party lines: Republican, Conservative
Place of residence: Irondequoit
Age: 37
Voigt is the owner of Voigt’s Event Rentals and an online nutrient supplement business.
Town justice
Alison Camp
Party lines: Democratic, Working Families
Place of residence: Irondequoit
Age: 35
Camp is a deputy attorney for Monroe County and a former prosecutor in the Monroe County District Attorney’s Office.
Joseph Valentino
Party lines: Democratic, Working Families
Place of residence: Irondequoit
Age: 53
Valentino was first elected to the town bench in 2009.
Mendon
Supervisor
Joe Alati
Party lines: Democratic
Place of residence: Mendon
Age: 69
Alati has been the owner of a collision repair business and a teacher. He spent nine years on the Honeoye Falls-Lima School Board and also served on the district’s Program Budget Advisory Council.
Brent Rosiek
Party lines: Republican, Conservative
Place of residence: Mendon
Age: 52
Rosiek has been a town board member since 2022. Rosiek is a civil engineer and spent seven years as chair of the Mendon Planning Board.
Town clerk
Michelle Booth
Party lines: Republican, Conservative
Place of residence: Honeoye Falls
Age: 47
Booth is running unopposed for a third term. She worked in the clerk’s office for seven years before she was elected as clerk.
Town board (Two to be elected)
Tanner Cheek
Party lines: Democratic
Place of residence: Mendon
Age: 40
Cheek is the vice president of marketing and sales at an aerospace manufacturer and is also a U.S. Army veteran.
Rebecca Kreuzer
Party lines: Democratic
Place of residence: Honeoye Falls
Age: 46
Kreuzer is a researcher at Pacific Northwest National Laboratory and holds a Ph.D. in geochemistry.
Danielle Liberatore
Party lines: Republican, Conservative
Place of residence: Mendon
Age: 38
Liberatore is a licensed realtor and the part-time secretary to outgoing Mendon Town Supervisor John Moffitt. She also serves on the town Planning Board and as treasurer of the Mendon Republican Committee.
David Smith
Party lines: Republican, Conservative
Place of residence: Mendon
Age: 63
Smith is the owner of David Smith Irrigation, Inc. and a retired captain in the Brighton Fire District.
Town board (Two year term)
Thomas Voorhees
Party lines: Republican, Conservative
Place of residence: Honeoye Falls
Age: 70
Voorhees served in various roles in Mendon’s town government. After his retirement in 2020, he won election as the town’s highway superintendent, with his term set to end this year.
Highway superintendent
Peter Doyle
Party lines: Republican, Conservative
Place of residence: Mendon
Age: 69
Doyle is a trucker, a U.S. Army veteran, and former Honeoye Falls Fire Department chief. He ran a write-in campaign for highway superintendent in 2023. Doyle is running unopposed.
Town justice
Amanda Balling
Party lines: Republican, Conservative
Place of residence: Mendon
Age: 42
Balling spent 13 years working as a prosecutor for the Monroe County District Attorney’s Office before opening her own law practice in 2023. She is running unopposed.
Ogden
Supervisor
Michael Zale
Party lines: Republican, Conservative
Place of residence: Ogden
Age: 43
Facebook
Zale was first elected Ogden Town Supervisor in 2021 and is running unopposed. He previously served on the town board and in the Monroe County Legislature.
Town board (Two to be elected)
Linda Gibbardo
Party lines: Democratic
Place of residence: Ogden
Age: 61
Gibbardo is the owner of Village Ice Cream Shop in Spencerport and a self-described “involved volunteer.”
Jaime Erskine-Pettit
Party lines: Democratic
Place of residence: Ogden
Age: 47
Erskine-Pettit is a physician assistant working in the mental health field. She also co-founded Dreams from Drake, a nonprofit organization that assists children and teens who lost a sibling or parent.
Steven Toms
Party lines: Republican, Conservative
Place of residence: Ogden
Age: 66
Toms is a retired engineer who was first elected to the town board in 2021.
Joshua Hinman
Party lines: Republican, Conservative
Place of residence: Ogden
Age: 48
Hinman is a licensed realtor who was first elected to the town board in 2021.
Highway superintendent
Douglas Case
Party lines: Republican, Conservative
Place of residence: Spencerport
Age: 52
Case became acting highway superintendent earlier this year after the previous superintendent, Dan Wolf, resigned following accusations of racism and sexism. Case, who is running unopposed, had served as deputy highway superintendent since 2021.
Town justice
Andrew Kleehammer
Party lines: Democratic
Place of residence: Ogden
Age: 38
Kleehammer is an attorney who’s spent most of his career practicing in Monroe County Family Court.
Christopher Mears
Party lines: Republican, Conservative
Place of residence: Spencerport
Age: 58
Mears was appointed to the bench in January to fill a vacancy left by Justice David Murante, who resigned earlier this year. Mears is the security director for the Spencerport school district and was the chief of the Ogden Police Department.
Parma
Supervisor
Dave Ciufo
Party lines: Republican, Conservative
Place of residence: Parma
Age:62
Ciufo currently serves on the town board and is Parma's deputy supervisor. He is running unopposed.
Town clerk
Carrie Fracassi
Party lines: Republican, Conservative
Place of residence: Hilton
Age:52
Fracassi has been town clerk since 2018 and has worked for the town since 2009. She is running unopposed.
Town board (Two to be elected)
Daryl Maslanka
Party lines: Republican, Conservative
Place of residence: Parma
Age:64
Maslanka has served as chairman of Parma’s Planning Board and previously worked as an engineer.
Mike Zillioux
Party lines: Republican, Conservative
Place of residence: Parma
Age:67
Zillioux is a sales manager who ran unsuccessfully for school board in 2024.
Highway superintendent
Jim Christ
Party lines: Republican, Conservative
Place of residence: Parma
Age:64
Christ joined Parma’s Highway Department in 2006 and has been superintendent since 2019. He is running unopposed.
Penfield
Supervisor
Kevin Berry
Party lines: Democratic, Working Families
Place of residence: Penfield
Age:61
Berry was elected to the town board in 2023. He is an executive at The Arc Wayne and is running as part of the unofficial United Penfield slate.
Jeffrey Leenhouts
Party lines: Republican, Conservative
Place of residence: Penfield
Age: 59
Leenhouts is seeking a second term as town supervisor after winning election in 2023. He was previously a project manager.
Town clerk
Amy Steklof
Party lines: Republican, Conservative
Place of residence: Penfield
Age:65
Steklof has served as town clerk since being appointed to the position in 2009. The lifelong Penfield resident is running unopposed.
Town board (Two to be elected)
Bill Lang
Party lines: Democratic, Working Families
Place of residence: Penfield
Age:40
Lang is the director of community development for the town of Irondequoit. He is a volunteer EMT and a previous volunteer fire captain in West Webster. He is running as part of the unofficial United Penfield slate.
Jon Getz
Party lines: Democratic, Working Families
Place of residence: Penfield
Age:58
Getz is an attorney and mediator. He is the vice president of the state Bar Association for the Seventh Judicial District and has held other law-related positions. He is running as part of the unofficial United Penfield slate.
Candace Lee
Party lines: Republican, Conservative
Place of residence: Penfield
Age:39
Lee is seeking a second four-year term on the town board. She is the senior counsel for MVP Health Care.
Robert Ockenden
Party lines: Republican, Conservative
Place of residence: Penfield
Age:57
Ockenden, who also serves as deputy town supervisor, is seeking a second full term on the town board after being appointed in 2020. Ockenden has spent decades as a volunteer firefighter.
Town justice
James Mulley Jr.
Party lines: Republican, Conservative
Place of residence: Penfield
Age: 67
Mulley was first elected to the town bench in 2009 and is running unopposed. Mulley previously served on the Penfield town board and was also deputy supervisor.
Perinton
Supervisor
Jennifer Townsend
Party lines: Democratic, Working Families
Place of residence: Fairport
Age:45
Townsend is owner of an architecture firm and serves as a member of the village of Fairport’s Office of Community and Economic Development Board.
Ciaran Hanna
Party lines: Republican, Conservative
Place of residence: Perinton
Age:62
Before being appointed as town supervisor in 2018, Hanna was a Perinton Town Board member and a member of the Monroe County Legislature.
Town clerk
Andrew Gilchrist
Party lines: Democratic, Working Families
Place of residence: Fairport
Age:43
Gilchrist is a strategy manager for a nonprofit organization focused on water access in South Sudan. He unsuccessfully challenged then-state Assemblyman Mark Johns in 2018.
Janelle Reed
Party lines: Republican, Conservative
Place of residence: Perinton
Age:45
Reed has been town clerk since 2022. She previously served as the town’s recreation supervisor.
Town board (Two to be elected)
Emily Mischler
Party lines: Democratic, Working Families
Place of residence: Fairport
Age:49
Mischler is an elementary school teacher in the Phelps-Clifton Springs Central School District. She’s served on the Fairport village board since 2019.
David Masterson
Party lines: Democratic
Place of residence: Perinton
Age:
Masterson owns a commercial electric company and a Christmas tree farm.
David Belaskas
Party lines: Republican, Conservative
Place of residence: Perinton
Age:59
Belaskas is a lifelong Perinton resident who has served on the town council since 2019. He is currently an administrator at the Rochester Genesee Regional Transportation Authority.
Mike Cialini
Party lines: Republican, Conservative
Place of residence: Perinton
Age: 49
Cialini is a U.S. Air Force veteran and a weather observer.
Town justice
Charles Steinman
Party lines: Democratic, Working Families
Place of residence: Fairport
Age: 75
Steinman was first elected to the bench in 2021. He maintains a private practice and has worked for the Monroe County Public Defender’s Office and the New York State Attorney General’s Office.
Matthew Lenhard
Party lines: Republican, Conservative
Place of residence: Perinton
Age: 54
Lenhard leads the Rochester office of the law firm Rupp Pfalzgraf. He is also a member of Perinton’s Zoning Board of Appeals.
Pittsford
Supervisor
Cathy Koshykar
Party lines: Democratic, Working Families
Place of residence: Pittsford
Age:51
Koshykar is an attorney who has served on the Pittsford town board for more than five years.
William Smith Jr.
Party lines: Republican, Conservative
Place of residence: Pittsford
Age:70
Smith has been town supervisor since 2014. He’s also served in the county legislature and on the town board.
Town board (Two to be elected)
Michael Arcuri
Party lines: Democratic, Working Families
Place of residence: Pittsford
Age:34
Arcuri is a Pittsford native and a physician assistant at University of Rochester Medical Center.
Cha Ron Sattler-Leblanc
Party lines: Democratic, Working Families
Place of residence: Pittsford
Age:53
Sattler-Leblanc is an administrator at RIT, a gun control advocate and a member of the Pittsford Democratic Committee.
Kim Taylor
Party lines: Republican, Conservative
Place of residence: Pittsford
Age:53
Taylor was elected to the town board in 2021 and also serves as deputy supervisor. Taylor is an attorney and manages the assigned counsel program for the regional appellate court.
Scott Wallman
Party lines: Republican, Conservative
Place of residence: Pittsford
Age:57
Wallman has spent more than 35 years working for the town highway department.
Town justice
Rich Murajda
Party lines: Democratic, Working Families
Place of residence: Pittsford
Age: 41
Murajda serves as a court attorney advising judges in Monroe County Court and was previously a public defender.
John Bernacki Jr.
Party lines: Republican, Conservative
Place of residence: Pittsford
Age: 59
Bernacki was first elected to the bench in 2009. He also operates the Pittsford-based firm Bernacki Law.
Riga
Supervisor
Brad O’Brocta
Party lines: Republican, Conservative
Place of residence: Riga
Age:54
O’Brocta was first elected as town supervisor in 2015 and is running unopposed.
Town clerk
Kimberly Pape
Party lines: Republican, Conservative
Place of residence: Riga
Age:59
Pape was first elected as town clerk in 2005 and is running unopposed.
Town board (Two to be elected)
Christopher Vossler
Party lines: Republican, Conservative
Place of residence: Riga
Age:46
Vossler is running for his first term on the board.
James Fodge
Party lines: Republican, Conservative
Place of residence: Riga
Age:76
Fodge has been a Riga Town Council member since 2008.
Highway superintendent
Stephen Flagler
Party lines: Republican, Conservative
Place of residence: Churchville
Age:58
Flagler was first elected to his post in 2022 and is running unopposed.
Rush
Supervisor
Lee Hankins
Party lines: Democratic, Rush Neighbors Together
Place of residence: Rush
Age: 76
Hankins unsuccessfully ran against Woolaver in 2023.
Daniel Woolaver
Party lines: Republican, Conservative
Place of residence: Rush
Age: 67
Woolaver is seeking reelection to a second two-year term as town supervisor. A remodeling contractor, he previously served on the town board and Zoning Board of Appeals.
Town board (Two to be elected)
Marianne Rizzo
Party lines: Democratic, Rush Neighbors Together
Place of residence: Rush
Age: 65
Rizzo is a retired RCSD teacher and chairperson of the Rush Democratic Committee.
David McGlashon
Party lines: Democratic, Rush Neighbors Together
Place of residence: Rush
Age: 30
McGlashon is a teacher and the town leader of the Rush Democratic Committee.
Jeffrey Koppers
Party lines: Republican, Conservative
Place of residence: Rush
Age: 45
Koppers is an electrician and Army National Guard veteran.
Daniel Chase
Party lines: Republican, Conservative
Place of residence: Rush
Age: 43
Chase was first elected to the board in 2021 and is currently serving as deputy town supervisor. He is a partner and manager at Chase Farms.
Sweden
Supervisor
Patricia Hayles
Party lines: Republican, Conservative
Place of residence: Sweden
Age: 68
Hayles, an accountant, is running unopposed for a second two-year term.
Town clerk
Karen Sweeting
Party lines: Republican, Conservative
Place of residence: Sweden
Age: 55
Sweeting was first elected as town clerk in 2005 and is running unopposed. She is also the village of Brockport historian and the director of the Brockport Museum & Library of Local History.
Town board
Rory Schnurr
Party lines: Democratic
Place of residence: Sweden
Schnurr is an attorney with a wide-ranging practice.
Scott Maar
Party lines: Republican, Conservative
Place of residence: Sweden
Age: 53
Maar was first elected to the town council in 2024 and serves as deputy town supervisor.
Gary Sullivan
Party lines: Republican, Conservative
Place of residence: Sweden
Age: 69
Sullivan was first elected to the town council in 2021. He is a retired major crimes investigator for the city of Rochester and is a member of the Sweden Community Recreation Foundation's board.
Town justice
Joann Sharp
Party lines: Democratic, Working Families
Place of residence: Sweden
Age: 58
Sharp has been an attorney for nearly 30 years.
Paul Vadas
Party lines: Republican, Conservative
Place of residence: Sweden
Age: 59
Vadas was appointed as town justice in January. He was previously a lieutenant in the Monroe County Sheriff's Office.
Webster
Supervisor
Alex Scialdone
Party lines: Democratic, Working Families
Place of residence: Webster
Age: 37
Scialdone is a Webster native and father.
Sean Hanna
Party lines: Republican, Conservative
Place of residence: Webster
Age: 63
Hanna is an attorney and small business owner who previously served in the county legislature and the New York State Assembly. He is also a former regional director of the state Department of Environmental Conservation.
Town board (Two to be elected)
Garrett Wagner
Party lines: Democratic, Working Families
Place of residence: Webster
Age: 44
Wagner is an accountant and a Webster native.
Nick Hunter
Party lines: Democratic, Working Families
Place of residence: Webster
Age: 36
Hunter is an insurance claims analyst.
Ginny Nguyen
Party lines: Republican, Conservative
Place of residence: Webster
Age: 62
Nyugen was first elected to the town council in 2021. She is a realtor and the vice president of Vietnamese Community of Rochester.
Chris Brown
Party lines: Republican, Conservative
Place of residence: Webster
Age: 49
Brown is a software engineer and member of the town Conservation Board.
Town justice
Brittany Bonanno
Party lines: Democratic, Judicial Integrity, Working Families
Place of residence: Webster
Age: 40
Bonanno is a corporate investigator at Xerox and a board member of the nonprofit Partners in Restorative Initiatives. She previously worked for the New York State Department of Corrections and Community Supervision.
Thomas DiSalvo
Party lines: Republican, Conservative
Place of residence: Webster
Age: 72
DiSalvo was first elected to the bench in 2001. He operates his own law firm and was previously the deputy town attorney.
Wheatland
Supervisor
Jim Kirch
Party lines: Republican, Conservative
Place of residence: Wheatland
Age: 63
Kirch is running unopposed for a second two-year term. Kirch is a retired project manager at Johnson & Johnson.
Town board
Steven Call
Party lines: Republican
Place of residence: Wheatland
Age: 60
Call is a retired middle and high school teacher in the Wheatland-Chili Central School District.
Timothy Davis
Party lines: Republican, Conservative
Place of residence: Wheatland
Age: 47
Davis has been a member of town council since 2021 and works as an engineering technician.
Joseph Snyder
Party lines: Conservative
Place of residence: Wheatland
Age: 61
Snyder is the director of purchasing at the Pike Company. He ran unsuccessfully in the Republican primary.
Highway superintendent
Brian Turner
Party lines: Republican, Conservative
Place of residence: Wheatland
Turner was first elected as highway superintendent in 2024 and is running unopposed.
Town justice (Two to be elected)
Nicole Bayly
Party lines: Republican, Conservative
Place of residence: Wheatland
Age: 51
Bayly was first elected to the bench in 2013. She is also a Monroe County Family Court attorney referee and previously worked for the New York State Unified Court System.
Michael Smith
Party lines: Republican, Conservative
Place of residence: Scottsville
Age: 55
Smith was first elected to the bench in 2021.