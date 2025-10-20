WXXI News

We sit down with the candidates for Perinton town supervisor: Democrat Jenn Townsend and Republican Ciaran Hanna.

It's our first in a series of conversations about local races for town supervisor positions. We discuss the issues facing Perinton — many of which are relevant to towns across the area.

Our guests*:



Jenn Townsend, candidate for Perinton town supervisor

Ciaran Hanna, candidate for Perinton town supervisor

*Note: Candidates are listed in the order in which they appear on the Monroe County Certification of Candidates list.