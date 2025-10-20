© 2025 WXXI News
A smiling man with short dark hair wearing a blue button-down shirt and a grey blazer. He is holding a pair of eyeglasses. The word "Connections" appears on the left side of the photo in vertical letters.
Candidates for Perinton town supervisor

By Evan Dawson,
Megan MackElissa OrlandoJulie Williams
Published October 20, 2025 at 4:03 PM EDT
Three people wearing headphones sit at a table in a radio talk studio: a woman at left has long dark hair and is wearing a blue blazer over a white shirt; a bald man at center is wearing a white button-down shirt and striped tie; a man at right has short dark hair and is wearing a grey fleece vest over a white button-down shirt.
Mari Tuschiya
/
WXXI News
Jenn Townsend and Ciaran Hanna with host Evan Dawson on "Connections with Evan Dawson" on Monday, October 20, 2025
We sit down with the candidates for Perinton town supervisor: Democrat Jenn Townsend and Republican Ciaran Hanna.

It's our first in a series of conversations about local races for town supervisor positions. We discuss the issues facing Perinton — many of which are relevant to towns across the area.

Our guests*:

  • Jenn Townsend, candidate for Perinton town supervisor
  • Ciaran Hanna, candidate for Perinton town supervisor

*Note: Candidates are listed in the order in which they appear on the Monroe County Certification of Candidates list.

Evan Dawson
Evan Dawson is the host of "Connections with Evan Dawson." He joined WXXI in January 2014 after working at 13WHAM-TV, where he served as morning news anchor. He was hired as a reporter for 13WHAM-TV in 2003 before being promoted to anchor in 2007.
Megan Mack
Megan Mack is the executive producer of "Connections with Evan Dawson" and live/televised engagement programming.
Elissa Orlando
Elissa Orlando is a producer for “Connections with Evan Dawson.” She returns part-time to WXXI News after stepping back from a long career in public media and in translational science.
Julie Williams
Julie Williams is an associate producer for "Connections with Evan Dawson." She started at WXXI in 2019 and has been working on Connections since 2022.
