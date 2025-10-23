WXXI News

What are the issues top of mind for people in Monroe County?

We explore the question with candidates for Monroe County Legislature in the first half of this hour.

Voters in Districts 3 (Chili) and 12 (Riga, Wheatland, and Henrietta) will make their choices at the polls this election season. The Democratic candidates* on the ballot join us to discuss their backgrounds and priorities for office.

In studio:



Marvin Stepherson, candidate for Monroe County Legislature, District 3

Nazish Jeffery, candidate for Monroe County Legislature, District 12

*Note: Stepherson's opponent in Monroe County Legislature District 3, Republican Scott Hand, did not respond to multiple invitations to join the program. The two additional candidates in the District 12 race are Republican Leslie Schildt and Westside First candidate Deborah Campanella. Schildt and Campanella are unavailable to participate.