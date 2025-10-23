© 2025 WXXI News
Connections
Connections

Candidates for Monroe County Legislature

By Evan Dawson,
Megan MackElissa OrlandoJulie Williams
Published October 23, 2025 at 4:07 PM EDT
Three people wearing headphones sit at a table in a radio talk studio: a woman at left has long dark hair and is wearing a black turtleneck sweater; a bald man at center has a grey beard and is wearing glasses, a black turtleneck and a blue button-down shirt; a man at right has short dark hair and is wearing glasses, a navy puffy vest and a bright blue button-down shirt.
Gary Pudup
/
WXXI News
Nazish Jeffery and Marvin Stepherson with host Evan Dawson on "Connections with Evan Dawson" on Thursday, October 23, 2025
WXXI News

What are the issues top of mind for people in Monroe County?

We explore the question with candidates for Monroe County Legislature in the first half of this hour.

Voters in Districts 3 (Chili) and 12 (Riga, Wheatland, and Henrietta) will make their choices at the polls this election season. The Democratic candidates* on the ballot join us to discuss their backgrounds and priorities for office.

In studio:

*Note: Stepherson's opponent in Monroe County Legislature District 3, Republican Scott Hand, did not respond to multiple invitations to join the program. The two additional candidates in the District 12 race are Republican Leslie Schildt and Westside First candidate Deborah Campanella. Schildt and Campanella are unavailable to participate.

Tags
Connections Monroe County elections 2025
Evan Dawson
Evan Dawson is the host of "Connections with Evan Dawson." He joined WXXI in January 2014 after working at 13WHAM-TV, where he served as morning news anchor. He was hired as a reporter for 13WHAM-TV in 2003 before being promoted to anchor in 2007.
Megan Mack
Megan Mack is the executive producer of "Connections with Evan Dawson" and live/televised engagement programming.
Elissa Orlando
Elissa Orlando is a producer for “Connections with Evan Dawson.” She returns part-time to WXXI News after stepping back from a long career in public media and in translational science.
Julie Williams
Julie Williams is an associate producer for "Connections with Evan Dawson." She started at WXXI in 2019 and has been working on Connections since 2022.
