Connections
Connections

Candidates for Pittsford town supervisor

By Evan Dawson,
Megan MackElissa OrlandoJulie Williams
Published October 24, 2025 at 2:17 PM EDT
Cathy Koshykar, candidate for Pittsford town supervisor (left) and Bill Smith, candidate for Pittsford town supervisor (right) on WXXI's Connections with Evan Dawson on 10/24/2025.
Jeff Coles Smith
/
WXXI
WXXI News

We conclude our conversations leading up to the general election with the candidates for Pittsford town supervisor.

Democrat Cathy Koshykar is challenging Republican incumbent Bill Smith. We talk with them about their priorities for the town, as well as a number of issues, including housing, development, and more.

Our guests:

*Notes:

  • Candidates are listed in the order in which they appear on the Monroe County Candidates list. 
  • This hour was pre-recorded due to a schedule conflict. 
  • During the episode, Bill Smith listed his website incorrectly. The correct url is votepittsford.com.

Evan Dawson
Evan Dawson is the host of "Connections with Evan Dawson." He joined WXXI in January 2014 after working at 13WHAM-TV, where he served as morning news anchor. He was hired as a reporter for 13WHAM-TV in 2003 before being promoted to anchor in 2007.
Megan Mack
Megan Mack is the executive producer of "Connections with Evan Dawson" and live/televised engagement programming.
Elissa Orlando
Elissa Orlando is a producer for “Connections with Evan Dawson.” She returns part-time to WXXI News after stepping back from a long career in public media and in translational science.
Julie Williams
Julie Williams is an associate producer for "Connections with Evan Dawson." She started at WXXI in 2019 and has been working on Connections since 2022.
