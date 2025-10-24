Candidates for Pittsford town supervisor
We conclude our conversations leading up to the general election with the candidates for Pittsford town supervisor.
Democrat Cathy Koshykar is challenging Republican incumbent Bill Smith. We talk with them about their priorities for the town, as well as a number of issues, including housing, development, and more.
Our guests:
- Cathy Koshykar, candidate for Pittsford town supervisor
- Bill Smith, candidate for Pittsford town supervisor
*Notes:
- Candidates are listed in the order in which they appear on the Monroe County Candidates list.
- This hour was pre-recorded due to a schedule conflict.
- During the episode, Bill Smith listed his website incorrectly. The correct url is votepittsford.com.