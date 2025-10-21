© 2025 WXXI News
All rise and meet your judicial candidates

WXXI News | By Jeremy Moule
Published October 21, 2025 at 5:00 AM EDT
focus on hammer, group of files on judge table covered with dust - concept of pending old cases or work at judicial court
LP/WESTOCK
/
stock.adobe.com
Stock photo

Monroe County voters have some important judicial races on the ballot this year.

Two state Supreme Court seats are up for grabs, and four candidates are facing off for them: Democrats David Siguenza and Darius Lind, and Republicans Joe Dinolfo and Kristina Kitty Karle.

And two candidates are squaring off for a seat on Monroe County Family Court: Democrat Tonia Ettinger and Republican Mallorie Rulison.

Five people sit around a table in a radio talk studio: a man front left has short brown hair, a brown beard and mustache, and is wearing a long-sleeved button-down white shirt, red tie, and grey pants; a woman front center has long blonde hair and is wearing a turquoise dress and brown heels; a man back left is bald and is wearing a blue button-down shirt and a blue striped tie under a blue blazer; a man back right has short black hair and a black mustache and beard and is wearing glasses, and a blue button-down shirt and red tie under a dark blue blazer; a man at right has short dark hair and is wearing a black polka dot button-down shirt, jeans, and tan shoes
Connections
Candidates for local judicial races
Evan Dawson
During the first hour of "Connections with Evan Dawson" on 10/17/25, the candidates for State Supreme Court justice and Monroe County Family Court discuss their qualifications for the bench.

New York state Supreme Court 7th Judicial District

State Supreme Court generally hears civil matters, including divorce, separation, and annulment cases. It handles some criminal cases.

Supreme Court justices serve 14-year terms and are paid annual salaries of $232,600.

The Supreme Court seats cover the 7th Judicial District, which comprises Monroe, Cayuga, Livingston, Ontario, Seneca, Steuben, Wayne and Yates counties.

Here are the candidates:

David Siguenza

Party lines: Democratic, Judicial Integrity
Place of residence: Rochester

Campaign site
Facebook

Siguenza has been an attorney for 15 years and has worked as an assistant district attorney in Monroe County, an attorney in the city of Rochester's law department, as a state Family Court magistrate, and an attorney in private practice. He is currently first assistant in the county's Conflict Defender's Office.

David Siguenza
WXXI News

Darius Lind

Party lines: Democratic, Judicial Integrity
Place of residence: Perinton

Campaign site
Facebook

Lind currently serves as a court attorney referee who presides over custody and domestic violence cases. He previously worked as an assistant public defender, where he specialized in abuse and neglect cases. He's worked in private practice and early in his career was a supervising attorney with Legal Assistance of Western New York.

Darius Lind
WXXI News

Joe Dinolfo

Party lines: Republican, Conservative
Place of residence: Perinton

Campaign site
Facebook

Dinolfo has been an attorney for more than 30 years, and in that time, he had a practice of his own where he handled cases in family, civil, and criminal courts, and he also served as a hearing officer for the city of Rochester. For the past 14 years, he's been an attorney with the state Appellate Division's 4th Department.

Joe Dinolfo
WXXI News

Kristina Kitty Karle

Party lines: Republican, Conservative
Place of residence: Bristol

Campaign site
Facebook

Karle was elected as Ontario County judge in 2018 and also serves as an acting Supreme Court justice. Previously she worked as a prosecutor for 13 years, first in Erie County and then in the Monroe County District Attorney's Office, where she rose to become the chief of the Domestic Violence Bureau.

Kristina Kitty Karle
WXXI News

Monroe County Family Court

Family Court judges hear matters involving children and families, including adoptions, guardianship, foster care approval, domestic violence cases, child protective proceedings around abuse and neglect, termination of parental rights, custody and visitation of children, and child support.

Family courts do not grant divorces in New York. That power falls to the state Supreme Court.

Family court judges serve 10-year terms and make an annual salary of $221,100.
Here are the candidates:

Tonia Ettinger

Party lines: Democratic, Working Families
Place of residence: Brockport

Campaign Site
Facebook

Ettinger was appointed as a Family Court judge in June. She is an attorney who has practiced law for 20 years, including stints as an attorney for the child at The Legal Aid Society of Rochester. Prior to her judicial appointment, she served as confidential court attorney to Monroe County Family Court Judge Fatimat Reid.

Tonia Ettinger
WXXI News

Mallorie Rulison

Party lines: Republican, Conservative
Place of residence: Pittsford

Campaign Site
Facebook

Rulison has practiced law for 14 years and is currently the principal law clerk to state Supreme Court Justice Kevin Nasca. She previously was a Monroe County deputy attorney, who represented various departments and employees in litigation. She has a background in family and matrimonial law.

Mallorie Rulison
WXXI News
Tags
Local News Monroe County elections 2025
Jeremy Moule
Jeremy Moule is a deputy editor with WXXI News. He also covers Monroe County.
See stories by Jeremy Moule