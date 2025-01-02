Camille Simmons elected school board president, ending Cynthia Elliott’s term

The Rochester Board of Education elected Camille Simmons as its president Thursday evening, replacing Cynthia Elliott, who had held the position since 2022.

Four members of the board — Simmons, Amy Maloy, James Patterson, and Jacqueline Griffin — voted for Simmons, while three — Elliott, Beatriz LeBron, and Isaiah Santiago — voted to keep Elliott in her leadership position.

Elliott, who was first elected to the board in 2005, then nominated Santiago for vice president. Simmons, who had just been sworn in as president, nominated the person who had nominated her: Amy Maloy. LeBron, who had held that position, was not nominated and did not self-nominate.

The split was identical. The same three who voted for Elliott voted for Santiago, and the same four in favor of Simmons stuck with Maloy.

This time last year, during the same election of board officers, there was an attempt to shake up leadership , but in the end it remained unchanged. An effort to oust Elliott appeared to be spearheaded by Patterson who nominated Jacqueline Griffin, who was just sworn in to her first term on the school board. He came prepared with a written statement.

“A true leader doesn’t create separation. A true leader brings people together,” he said ahead of the 2024 vote. “I'm in search of a true leader, fair and equitable to everyone, not biased or discriminative.”

Patterson then nominated Simmons for vice president, who responded, “is this open for discussion?” before turning down the nomination.

“Leadership, or even just serving on the school board as a commissioner, is not for positioning and power. It is for servitude. And the ultimate servitude that we can render this community is the servitude we give our children,” Simmons said in 2024. “When I do choose to pursue a role in leadership, I'll let you know, and I hope that I'll have your vote then.”