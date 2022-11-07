© 2022 WXXI News
Local News

Your guide to the 2022 elections in Monroe County, New York

WXXI News | By David Streever
Published November 7, 2022 at 2:36 PM EST
WXXI News

The 2022 election in New York will decide the direction of the state and Monroe County for years to come.

Election guides from CITY News

Every seat in the state legislature is on the ballot this year, and the race for a Webster-based Monroe County Legislature seat could reinforce Republican control of Monroe or usher in a Democratic majority.

Polls are open from 6 a.m. to 9 p.m. In Monroe County, you can check your registration status, view a sample ballot or find your polling place at monroecounty.gov/elections.

We've published an election guide to key races in CITY News, and we'll have live updates on New York's races below as they become available.

Local News
David Streever
David Streever is a journalist who has worked in public media since 2019, starting at WCVE-FM in Richmond, Va. before moving to Rochester, NY to work for WXXI. Before coming to public media, he reported for digital and print magazines after a tech career. When not working on the news, he bikes, cooks and spends time with his family.
See stories by David Streever