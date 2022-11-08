New York Election Results 2022

-
Republican incumbent Mark Johns faces a challenge from Democrat Mike DiTullio for the Monroe County Legislature’s 8th District seat, which covers Webster.
Incumbent Democrat Jeremy Cooney faces a challenge from Republican James VanBrederode for the state Senate’s 56th District seat, which represents Greece, Gates, Brighton, Henrietta, and the west side of Rochester.
Democrat Joe Morelle has had a long career in local politics, rising to become one of the most influential figures in the local and state party. He’s seeking reelection this year, but Republican La’Ron Singletary, the embattled former Rochester police chief, is trying to unseat him.
The 2022 election in New York will decide the direction of the state and Monroe County for years to come. Every seat in the state Assembly and Senate is on the ballot this year, and the race for a Webster-based Monroe County Legislature seat could reinforce Republican control of Monroe or usher in a Democratic majority.