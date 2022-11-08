Assembly 139th District race between Stephen Hawley and Jennifer Ao Keys

Republican incumbent Stephen Hawley faces a challenge from Democrat Jennifer Ao Keys for the 139th Assembly District seat, which covers Hamlin, Clarkson, and Sweden, along with Genesee and Orleans counties and part of Erie County. Check back after 9 p.m. for results.

Hawley lives in Batavia and has served in the Assembly since winning a special election in 2006.

He’s the deputy minority leader of the Assembly and has focused heavily on issues pertaining to agriculture. He has sponsored legislation that would expand key agricultural tax credits and that would exempt farms from a state law that makes them liable when one of their workers is injured in an elevation-related fall. Hawley is critical of state laws he sees as “intrusive” to businesses.

Keys is a social worker who lives in LeRoy, Genesee County.

One of her key issues has been increasing access to social and health services in New York. She wants to increase volunteerism for first responders and has said she’d support gun legislation that respects the Second Amendment. Keys has said she supports LGBTQ rights, reproductive rights, improving access to mental health services, and easing license requirements for mental health workers.