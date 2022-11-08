Assembly 136th District race between Sarah Clark and Orlando Rivera

Democratic incumbent Sarah Clark faces a challenge from Republican Orlando Rivera for the Assembly’s 136th District seat, which covers Rochester, Irondequoit, and Brighton. Check back after 9 p.m. for results.

A resident of the city’s Maplewood neighborhood, Clark is finishing her first term. Before her election to the Assembly, she worked for eight years as Democratic U.S. Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand’s deputy state director.

Clark’s priorities include increasing eligibility for state college tuition assistance and boosting the size of those awards, diverting mental health calls away from police to specialized agencies, and passing legislation to establish single-payer health care in New York. She has sponsored several pieces of legislation that passed the State Legislature, including bills that directed the state’s child care task force to recommend a path to universal child care, and that reformed the state’s long-term care ombudsman program.

Rivera, who also lives in the Maplewood neighborhood, works as a real estate agent and serves on the boards of several nonprofits and professional associations.

He has pointed to housing as one of his top issues, and he wants the state to identify and address barriers that keep people from buying homes. Rivera also has said that he wants the state to place greater emphasis on preventive health care and early testing for diseases such as cancer, and to work with struggling school districts to look at spending and performance, then help the districts develop plans to address problem areas. He has also called on the state to do a better job holding people who commit violent crimes accountable.

