Senate 55th District race between Samra Brouk and Len Morell

Democrat Samra Brouk is wrapping up her first term in the Senate, and she faces a challenge from Republican Len Morell for the state Senate’s 55th District seat, which represents Irondequoit, Webster, Penfield, Pittsford, Perinton, East Rochester, and part of Rochester. Check back after 9 p.m. for results.

Brouk, who lives in the city’s Park Avenue neighborhood, won in 2020 by a wide margin and this year ran in a redrawn district that’s friendlier to Democrats than its prior version.

During the past legislative session, lawmakers passed a Brouk-sponsored measure that is intended to improve maternal mental health screenings. Maternal and mental health have been key focuses of Brouk’s, and the measure combined both. She’s called for the state to increase child care funding and supported a package of gun law reforms signed by the governor in June and a package of laws meant to protect women’s access to abortion.

Morrell is a Penfield resident who founded Morrell Manufacturing, a maker of precision engineered products for the automotive industry. He also founded a Christian concert venue, Worship Warehouse, and a company that owns and leases commercial and residential real estate, LCM Properties.

Throughout his campaign, Morrell has denounced the rise of violent crime in the city and has called for the repeal of the state’s bail reform laws, which is one of the new state policies he blames for the increase. He has also said that the State Legislature needs to act to lower the cost of living and doing business in the state, as well as fix an educational system that is “failing” students.