Monroe County Legislature 8th District race between Mike DiTullio and Mark Johns

Republican incumbent Mark Johns faces a challenge from Democrat Mike DiTullio for the Monroe County Legislature’s 8th District seat, which covers Webster. Check back after 9 p.m. for results.

The seat is the only Legislature contest on the ballot this year, but it is high stakes. Republicans control the Legislature by one vote, and a victory by DiTullio, a high school English teacher, would upset the balance of power. But whether Democrats would have a functional majority in the Legislature is another matter, given current rifts within the caucus around redistricting.

Johns and DiTullio are running to fill the term of Republican Matthew Terp, who resigned from the Legislature for health-related reasons earlier this year. Johns was appointed to take Terp’s place and needs to win Tuesday’s election to keep the seat.

Johns is a retired county Department of Health worker who specialized in environmental health. He served in the Assembly in the 135th District for a decade beginning in 2011, before being defeated by Democrat Jen Lunsford in the 2020 general election.

A term limits supporter, Johns sees himself as a moderate whose utmost concerns are preventing “career politicians” from staying in one place for too long and putting critical policy issues to a public referendum.

He also supports chopping the size of the County Legislature from 29 seats to 15. Monroe County is an outlier in the size of its legislative body. The four counties in New York with larger populations than Monroe, excluding the five counties that make up New York City, each have smaller legislatures.

Johns wants legislators to be more proactive in setting a legislative agenda, rather than simply playing a supporting role to the county executive, which had been the body’s routine for decades.

DiTullio said the fractious national political atmosphere moved him to run, as did the U.S. Supreme Court’s decisions on abortion and gun control laws. He considers himself a moderate and calls himself “a reasonable Democrat” who is willing to reach across the aisle. He said he thinks government’s role is to invest in its citizenry.

DiTullio’s run is also a teaching tool for his students at Thomas High School in Webster. He said he wanted to run, in part, to show his students how to stand up for their beliefs and participate in the democratic system.

